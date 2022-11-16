Sunglasses Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 569.03 Billion with Excellent CAGR of 17.38% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth and Competitive Outlook

The market studied caters primarily to the fashion segment, with consumer preferences in choosing a sunglass encompassing fashion, enhancing facial aesthetics, brand value, and effective social media marketing/affluence

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sunglasses market was valued at USD 157.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 569.03 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 17.38% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Sunglasses are eyewear glasses that shield the eyes from the sun's harmful rays. They are mostly tinted to protect from the sun's rays. The sunglasses are either non-polarized or polarised and can be customized to the buyer's specifications. Sunglasses can be polarised or non-polarized, and they can be customised to the customer's specifications. Sunglasses can also be used as spectacles by using either convex or concave lenses, depending on the person's eye power.

Encouraged by rising product demand, eyewear manufacturers concentrate on creating appealing and affordable eyewear. They are constantly introducing new designs and patterns in order to respond quickly to current fashion trends and attract fashion enthusiasts. The ongoing efforts of the market's leading players to acquire new customers and retain existing ones positively influence eyewear market statistics.

The Sunglasses Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

De Rigo (Italy)

Essilor (France)

Fielmann (Germany)

JEANNE LANVIN SA (France)

LVMH (France)

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. (U.S.)

Marcolin SpA. (Italy)

Maui Jim, Inc. (Hawaii)

Safilo Group S.p.A. (Italy)

Alexander McQueen Trading Limited (UK)

Michael Kors (U.S.)

Pivothead (U.S.)

Specsavers (France)

Titan Company limited (India)

CHARMANT USA, Inc. (U.S.)

De Rigo Vision S.p.A. (Italy)

XIAMEN ASA SUNGLASSES CO., LTD. (China)

Recent Development

In September 2021, Facebook announced the long-awaited launch of the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses in collaboration with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica.

Safilo announced the launch of us.carreraworld.com, a new US e-commerce platform in the United States for its core sunglass brand Carrera, in August 2021.

Luxottica Group unveiled new travel retail exclusive sunglasses styles from Ray-Ban and Oakley in July 2021. The collection includes two frames designed specifically for Asia-Pacific markets, as Luxottica continues to shift its strategic focus to the region.

Major drivers of the global sunglass market include advanced and improved products and services that meet specific client needs. This is driving market growth because buyers are currently looking for personalised products that meet specific needs. Furthermore, manufacturers' innovative breakthroughs have enabled them to present sunglasses with added utility, which is another significant driver for the sunglass market. The creative element in sunglasses is positively impacting the market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Sunglasses Industry Research

By Type

Non-polarized

By Design

Aviator/Pilot

Rectangle

Round

Square

Oval

Cat Eye

By Frame material

Acetate

Metal

Injected

By Distribution channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Sales Channel

Consumer preferences for fashionable, trendy fashion segments to cater their overall personality

The market studied caters primarily to the fashion segment, with consumer preferences in choosing a sunglass encompassing fashion, enhancing facial aesthetics, brand value, and effective social media marketing/affluence. Traditional eyewear collections are becoming increasingly intertwined with ready-to-wear eyewear, which includes colour, shape, and embellishment expression. Celebrities and fashion leaders are generally brand savvy and prefer eye-catching sunglasses that draw people's attention.

Growing product visibility through retail and digital marketing

Increased distribution drives market growth through e-commerce websites and the spread of social media. The eyewear industry heavily advertises on popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, allowing them to analyse audience preferences and offer specially curated products. These platforms assist businesses in incorporating innovative marketing strategies such as influencer and affiliate marketing to increase profitability.

Sunglasses Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the sunglasses market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the sunglasses market due to knowledge about the side effects of UV radiation on eyes, and the use of sunglasses as part of fashion trends is expected to propel the sunglasses market's growth. Due to its large population and growing acceptance of fashion products, Asia-Pacific is expected to see significant growth in the sunglasses market . Furthermore, rising per capita disposable incomes and the expansion of the organised retail sector are expected to drive the sunglasses market forward.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Sunglasses Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Sunglasses Market, By Type Global Sunglasses Market, By Design Global Sunglasses Market, By Frame material Global Sunglasses Market, By Distribution Channel Global Sunglasses Market, By Region Global Sunglasses Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

