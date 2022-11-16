Global Water Purifiers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Water Purifiers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Water Purifiers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022”, the water purifiers market share is predicted to reach a value of $27.78 billion in 2020 to $30.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to reach $42.65 billion in 2025. The global water purifiers market size is expected to reach $64.13 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The growing levels of water pollution positively impacts the water purifiers market.

Key Trends In The Water Purifiers Market

Water purifiers’ manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce their environmental footprint and enable energy savings for consumers. Water purifiers powered by solar energy are gradually being adopted for portable purposes. Solar panels are used to generate the power that is required to purify the water from the source and power the pump to transfer the water to the storage area and in the case of portable devices, the power generated can be used for the small motor as well as charge electronic devices. The solar-powered water purifiers are efficient, customizable, and economical. For instance, in May 2020, GoSun, a US-based manufacturer of solar products has launched a solar-powered water purifier called GoSun Flow. GoSun Flow is a port solar-powered water purifier that can fit in a backpack that draws solar energy to purify water for drinking.

Overview Of The Water Purifiers Market

The water purifiers market consists of sales of water purifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce water purifiers. Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and other impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. The water purifiers have filters which clear out the calcium and magnesium which is present in the hard water and convert it to soft water for drinking.

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Water Purifiers Market Segmentation

• By Technology Type: RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-Based Water Purifier

• By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Household

• By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online

• By Portability: Portable, Non-Portable

• By Device Type: Wall Mounted, Countertop, Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Under-The-Sink (UTS)

• By Geography: The global water purifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Xiaomi, Livpure, LG Electronics, Unilever N.V, Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc, Aquatech International LLC, GE Appliances,

A.O. Smith Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation.

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides water purifiers global market research and an overview of water purifiers global market.

