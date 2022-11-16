Apollo Completes 2022 Drill Program at the Calico Silver Project

Re-negotiates terms of Arizona Silver Project to extend timeline for initial target generation work

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce it has completed Phase 2 of the 2022 Calico Drill Program at its Calico Silver Project (“Calico” or the “Project”), located in San Bernardino County, California. With the completion of Phase 2 drilling, the proposed 10,000 metre (“m”) 2022 Calico Drill Program is now complete on schedule and under budget. Reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling as part of the Phase 2 program began September 19, 2022 (see news release September 20, 2022) and was completed November 12, 2022, ahead of schedule. The 2022 Calico Drill Program is one component of the multi-component 2022 Calico Technical Program that aims to upgrade and expand the recently announced Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) of 166 million ounces of silver contained in 58.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 89 grams per tonne (“g/t”) (see news release dated February 9, 2022).



“The 2022 Calico Drill Program has been completed ahead of schedule and under budget,” Apollo President and CEO, Tom Peregoodoff, commented. “I am very proud of the team, who completed the Phase 1 and Phase 2 drill campaigns with no lost time incidents and no significant health or environmental issues to report. This is a tribute to the culture of the Apollo organization and the strength of the people involved both from Apollo and our excellent contractors. Phase 2 assay results from Calico will be released to the market on a regular basis as they are received from the lab. In addition, I am pleased that we have been able to re-negotiate the terms of the Arizona Silver Project option agreement. Our focus has been on advancing Calico and the renegotiated terms provide us with extra time to complete our initial target generation work.”

2022 Phase 2 Drill Program Completion

The Phase 2 Drill Program was composed of 4,819 m (15,810 feet) across 44 RC drill holes. The program was completed on November 12, 2022, approximately 14 days ahead of schedule. A total of 9,840 m (32,283 feet) across 88 RC drill holes has been successfully completed at the Waterloo Property in the 2022 Calico Drill Program. The drill program was designed to:

Complete further infill drilling to upgrade the confidence in the MRE;

Expand the MRE by adding additional high-grade silver ounces and quantifying possible by-products such as barite and gold; and

Increase the confidence in the geological model.

Results to date confirmed the grade, continuity and predictability of near-surface silver mineralization within the current MRE; identified silver mineralization in thicker portions of the Barstow sediments approximately 30 m below the base of the current MRE (which is approximately 125 m depth below surface); and has shown the gold-mineralized horizon is more extensive than historic drilling indicated.

An update to the MRE is expected to commence once all the assay results have been received and is expected to be completed in Q1 2023. Following this, engineering studies are planned to commence.

Amended Arizona Silver District Option Agreement

The Arizona Silver District Project (“Arizona Silver Project”) is located in the heart of the Silver District, a historic silver mining region in southwestern Arizona. The district-scale property position comprises over 2,000 acres covering three major epithermal vein structures having a collective strike length of 13 kilometres (“km”). Mineralization consists of silver, lead and zinc hosted in massive quartz-calcite-barite-fluorospar, occurring in pod-like bodies in fault-hosted veins and breccia that may exceed 15 m in width and hundreds of metres in length.

The terms of the Option to Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Arizona Silver Project (the “Option Agreement”) were announced in the Company’s news release dated May 12, 2021. Among other commitments, Apollo must make scheduled cash and share payments to the vendor in aggregate value of US$2 million on or before January 22, 2026. Original terms of the Option Agreement include:

US$70,000 upon closing (paid in January 2021); US$100,000 and US$100,000 in common shares of Apollo due on January 22, 2022 (paid in January 2022); US$125,000 and US$125,000 in common shares of Apollo due on January 22, 2023; US$175,000 and US$175,000 in common shares of Apollo due on January 22, 2024; US$250,000 and US$250,000 in common shares of Apollo due on January 22, 2025; US$300,000 and US$300,000 in common shares of Apollo due on January 22, 2026;

Apollo and the vendor, pursuant to an amendment to the Option Agreement, have agreed to defer payment obligations 3 through 6 above by 12 months from the dates stipulated in the Option Agreement, with the next payment now due by January 22, 2024, and the final payment due on January 22, 2027. All other terms in the Option Agreement remain unchanged.

2022/2023 Option Grant

The Company also announces the granting, subject to regulatory acceptance, of an aggregate of 4,000,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, employees and advisors of the Company (the “Options”). The Options have a term of five (5) years and are exercisable at a price of $0.125 per common share. The Options shall become exercisable ("Vested") over a 24-month period, with one-third of the Options becoming Vested on the grant date, a further one-third becoming Vested after twelve (12) months, and the balance after 24 months.

ABOUT THE CALICO PROJECT

Location

The Project is located in San Bernardino County, California and comprises the adjacent Waterloo and Langtry properties which total 2,950 acres. The Project is 15 km (9 miles) from the city of Barstow and has an extensive private gravel road network spanning the property. There is commercial electric power within 5 km (3 miles) of the Project.

Geology and Mineralization at Calico

The Project is situated in the southern Calico Mountains of the Mojave Desert, in the south-western region of the Basin and Range tectonic province. This mountain range is a 15 km (9 mile) long northwest-southeast trending range dominantly composed of Tertiary (Miocene) volcanics, volcaniclastics, sedimentary rocks and dacitic intrusions. Mineralization at Calico comprises high-level low-sulfidation silver-dominant epithermal vein-type and disseminated-style deposits associated with northwest-trending faults and fracture zones and mid-Tertiary volcanic activity. The Project represents a district-scale mineral system endowment with approximately 6,000 m (19,685 feet) in mineralized strike length controlled by Apollo. Oxidized, disseminated and stockwork-style mineralization is primarily hosted in the Barstow sedimentary formation and is the subject of the MRE.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cathy Fitzgerald, P.Geo., Apollo’s Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects. Ms. Fitzgerald is a registered Professional Geoscientist in British Columbia, Canada.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver Corp. has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance world class precious metals projects in tier-one jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two significant silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Silver Project, in San Bernardino California and Silver District Project in Arizona.

