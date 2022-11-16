First Impressions Count: Namely Helps Employers Retain New Hires Through Better Onboarding

Leader in Mid-Market HR Management Deepens Onboarding Solution

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given the intense focus on hiring qualified talent, Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, has enhanced the onboarding functionality in its award-winning solution.



Namely’s Chief People Officer, Amy Roy, commented, “Companies place enormous resources on talent attraction and acquisition. That momentum needs to remain vigorous as new hires become employees to optimize their productivity and belonging. First impressions count, especially in a market with more job openings than qualified talent.”

According to Aptitude Research, onboarding has a significant impact on retention; yet companies are twice as likely to invest in talent acquisition than onboarding, and 42 percent do not have an onboarding solution. Namely responds to the challenges faced by companies with platform enhancements designed to streamline the admin experience while providing hard-earned talent with a great first impression.

Intuitive Onboarding Dashboard

HR administrators gain instant visibility with a snapshot view of their onboarding sessions and their statuses. The dashboard also enables administrators to bulk remind new hires to complete their onboarding sessions with a click of a button.

Simplified Template Configuration

Since new hires are not “one size fits all,” onboarding templates shouldn’t be either. Namely delivers quickly customizable templates that improve new hire completion rates with an easy-to-follow wizard-driven flow.

Automated Task Lists

Namely automatically assigns tasks - such as equipment ordering or reminders for the new hire to enroll in benefits - to streamline the process even further for administrators and employees across the entire organization.

New Slack Integration

New arrivals can be announced with Namely’s Slack integration. Once an employee has onboarded, companies can welcome new hires to the team on the Newsfeed and in Slack, fostering belonging and keeping the company informed and engaged.

Roy added, “People are re-evaluating their relationship with work, which is setting new expectations and requiring new approaches to HR challenges. If a company’s onboarding process is chaotic, odds are the employee experience will not be positive. Namely is committed to helping our clients achieve best practices through well-supported, rigorous tech-driven onboarding.”

Namely’s HR platform does so much more than onboarding. With a commitment to providing an exceptional employee experience long after the hire date, Namely has also recently released:

A re-designed employee profile enabling users to access and edit their information in a central location

The ability to provide feedback to an employee anytime, not just during a performance review cycle

Expense tracking for employees to kickstart the reimbursement process directly from their own profile



About Namely

Combining intuitive HR technology and best-in-class service, Namely empowers mid-size companies to build better workforces. Simplifying the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and HR analytics, Namely offers an integrated platform is further distinguished by a dedicated support model and enhanced service offerings. Delivering an all-in-one HR solution for today’s people teams, Namely is part of the VensureHR and PrismHR family, which specializes in addressing the unique HR needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR.

