Global Nebulizers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Nebulizers Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Nebulizers Global Market Report 2022”, the nebulizers market share is predicted to reach a value of $912.8 million in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% since 2015. The global nebulizers market is expected to grow from $912.8 million in 2020 to about $1.03 billion in 2021 due to an increase in demand for the use of nebulizers in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The global nebulizers market growth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to nearly $1.45 billion by 2025. Also, the nebulizers market is expected to growth to $1.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.7% and to $2.14 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Nebulizers Market

Companies in the nebulizers global market are increasingly investing in the development of connected nebulizers. These nebulizers help patients with chronic respiratory conditions to improve medication adherence and better manage their symptoms. For instance, in October 2020, AireHealth, a US based company offering portable nebulizers developed a connected nebulizer that will help patients manage respiratory conditions and announced that the device will be launched by next year under the brand name VitalMed. The device is a Bluetooth-enabled portable nebulizer and will help patients track symptoms and support medication adherence.

Overview Of The Nebulizers Market

The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Nebulizers Market Segmentation

• By Type: Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer

• By Application: COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Other Applications

• By End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home Healthcare

• By Portability: Portable Nebulizer, Tabletop Nebulizer

• By Geography: The global nebulizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Omron Corporation, Covidien plc, GE Healthcare

