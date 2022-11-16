Global AI In Pharma Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

AI In Pharma Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s AI In Pharma Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "AI In Pharma Global Market Report 2022”, the AI in pharma market is predicted to reach a value of $699.3 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.8 % since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $699.3 million in 2020 to $2.89 billion in 2025 at a rate of 32.9%. The AI in pharma market growth is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2025 and reach $9.14 billion in 2030. The increasing the adoption of AI for clinical trials research is driving AI in the pharma market.

Key Trends In The AI In Pharma Market

Companies in the AI in pharma market are leveraging AI for clinical trials. AI can be used to make sense of the vast amount of patient, research, and diagnostic data which is gathered every day. In silico experiments are conducted by means of a computer simulation by running drug trials on computer simulations of organs, this technology is capable of completely bypassing in vivo clinical testing. These trials not only save time and are cost effective, but they also completely circumvent animal testing and side effects on human and animal participants. For instance, France based Novadiscovery uses AI to run clinical trial simulations to build diseases models in the preclinical phase. AI can also be used to find the patients to take the drugs. For instance, companies such as Deep6 and Antidote, use AI algorithms to parse, analyze, and interpret health data thus streamlining the patient selection process. The platforms analyze structured and unstructured data to match patients and trials and identifies clinical trials most suitable for the patient.

Overview Of The AI In Pharma Market

The artificial intelligence (AI) in pharma market consists of sales of AI software products in the pharma and related services that use an automated algorithm to perform tasks that traditionally rely on human intelligence. It can be useful in handling data and presenting results that encourage better decision-making and save human efforts, cost, and time.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

AI In Pharma Market Segmentation

• By Geography: The global AI in pharma market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Novartis, IBM Watson, Microsoft Corporation, Merck, GNS Healthcare., Google, AstraZeneca, Atomwise, Inc., Exscientia

