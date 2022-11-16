Glycated Albumin Assay Market size to reach USD 776.5 Million by 2028 | Asahi Kasei, Diazyme Lab, LifeSpan Bio

Glycated Albumin Assay Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 📝The Glycated Albumin Assay market is estimated to be valued at US$ 776.5 million in 2028 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Overview:

Glycated albumin assay is the amount of a marker directly connected to many serious side-effects of diabetes. It has been exhibited to be a better reflection of the efficiency of therapeutics compared to other trials. It has currently been presented to be an efficient marker to screen for mellitus at an initial stage.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players included in the global glycated albumin assay market are Geno Technology, Inc., DRG International, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc., Abbexa Ltd.,DxGen Corp., Diazyme Laboratories, Inc., AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, Abnova Corporation, Biomatik Corporation, Ethos Biosciences, Inc., Epinex Diagnostics Inc., and PathShodh Healthcare Private Limited.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing number of diabetes cases is expected to boost the growth of the global glycated albumin assay market. As per IDF.Org, around 537 million adults’ ages between 20 years to 80 years are suffering from diabetes in the year 2021 across the globe.

Rising approval of inorganic growth plans such as collaborations and acquisitions by market players is projected to propel growth of the global glycated albumin assay market. For example, in July 2018, Asahi Kasei Corporation signed a MoU with Stanbio Laboratory, L.P for promoting of Lucica GA-L in the U.S.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The Covid-19 outbreak had led to an adverse impact on the growth of global Glycated Albumin Assay market due to the strict imposition of shut down and lockdown by the regulatory and moreover, the spread of virus had led to the restrictions in movement of people from one place to other and also visits to the hospitals for regular check-up had led to the decline in market growth.

⏩ Glycated Albumin Assay Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Human Glycated Albumin Assay

Animal Glycated Albumin Assay

By Application:

Diagnostics

Prediabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Research

