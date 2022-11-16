Global Gambling Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Gambling Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Gambling Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Gambling Global Market Report 2022”, the gambling market is predicted to reach a value of $465.76 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% since 2015. The gambling market is expected to grow from $465.76 billion in 2020 to $674.70 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The gambling market is expected to grow from $674.7 billion in 2025 to $895.72 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The gambling market is expected to be driven by the legalization of gambling activities in both developed and developing countries.

Key Trends In The Gambling Market

The adoption of augmented and virtual reality is a popular trend evident among gambling companies. Augmented and virtual reality helps in designing an entirely new environment and new reality for the players. Gambling is being modified using attractive AR and VR technology and several gaming companies have launched games based on augmented reality within a few years. In July 2021, XR Casino introduced its first ever cross technology multiplayer online gambling platform using extended reality including augmented reality and mixed reality. The new mixed reality platform will allow multiplayers to play XR casino games with each other using different devices.

Overview Of The Gambling Market

The gambling global market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track sports betting.

Gambling Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Casino, Lotteries, Sports Betting, Other Gambling

• By Channel Type: Offline, Online, Virtual Reality(VR)

• By End-User: Gambling Enthusiasts, Social Exuberant, Others

• By Geography: The gambling global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China Sports Lottery, China Welfare Lottery, Sociedad Estatal Loterías y Apuestas del Estado S.A., Flutter Entertainment plc, Maruhan

Gambling Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides gambling market forecast, gambling global market analysis and an overview of gambling market. The market report analyzes gambling market size, gambling global market growth drivers, gambling global market segments, gambling global market major players, gambling global market trends, gambling global market growth across geographies, and gambling global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

