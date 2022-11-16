Bestselling author Caroline Gosselin knows you can’t succeed without failure

Every mistake or misfortune expands your resilience and your knowledge so that you can more easily manage the next challenge that comes along.

Leave time and space for you to think through what you're about to do and what your feelings are and what your gut says.” — Caroline Gosselin

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline Gosselin got into real estate the way many people do—haphazardly. Working an impressive international relations–based job at the United Nations, living in Manhattan, traveling all over the country, she gave all that up when she had her son and moved to the New Jersey suburbs. But after six months, she realized the stay-at-home life was not for her. “One day I Googled ‘real estate class’ and the next week I was enrolled,” she says.After five years as a solo agent, Caroline noticed teams starting to form in the industry. She knew this would be the future of real estate. “It just made much sense to me,” she says. “Why should we all be working in our own little silos when we could come together and collaborate and use each other’s strengths?” She took a leap and created an LLC now called the Experience NJ Team.Not only has her team become a force to be reckoned with in New Jersey, she managed her new career as a single mom, having gone through a divorce when her baby was barely a year old. Her experiences have led her to launch a Realtor community, In Quest of Better, to help others along their journey—their quest—for a better business but also their quest for a better life. As in growing any business, she says, the two are interconnected.When she went through her divorce, she took a hit to her confidence and had trouble finding a way to believe in herself again. One of the things that helped was being the child of an immigrant family. “I come from a long line of entrepreneurs and risk-takers - you get up and keep moving forward.” Caroline has also taken a deep dive into self-development, and encourages others to make that journey. “Everything is about questioning what you know, and making sure that you are building your business foundation and your life foundation on healthy blocks and truths, instead of assumptions and beliefs that may not be true,” she advises. “Everybody has to take that journey on their own and do some introspection about what their beliefs are, separate from all that head trash that you have. Take time and space to excavate.”Caroline loves talking shop and invites women to connect with her through her website, ExperienceNJteam.com, or on Facebook. On Instagram she is @CarolineGosselinNJ or @ExperienceNewJerseyTeam. There’s also much more of Caroline’s story in the compelling new book Women Who Boss Up in Real Estate, a collection of interviews with agents and broker-owners who are breaking the mold in real estate and ready to inspire the next generation of women to find success in this fast-paced but flexible and highly lucrative industry.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, real estate, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

