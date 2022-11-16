Adhesive Tape Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Growth, Share, and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global adhesive tape market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the meteoric rise of e-commerce platforms and the increasing demand for adhesive tape in several industrial applications across the globe.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its latest report, titled, "Adhesive Tape Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029."

Adhesive tapes are a combination of an adhesive film and other materials that are widely used to bond two objects. They are joined using objects such as screws, fasteners, and wielding. They are further used in several industrial applications such as automotive, paper & pulp, packaging, and transportation & logistics, among others owing to their solid rigidity and strong adhesive properties. The viscoelastic property of the adhesive tape ensures that they exhibit similar properties in both solid and liquid.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Boost Sales Revenue

The global adhesive tape market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies that are striving to strengthen their positions by acquiring other companies and boosting their sales revenue. The adoption of strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and the introduction of innovative products are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market.

It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, and announce partnerships and collaborations that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2022 and 2029. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type (Pressure-Sensitive, Water-Activated, Heat-Sensitive, Others), By Adhesion Technology (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Hot-Melt Based, Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Packaging) Adhesive Tapes Industry Growth Drivers Rise at an Accelerated Pace Owing to Increasing Demand for Industrial Applications Worldwide Rising E-commerce Platforms to Stimulate Growth

List of the Companies Operating in the Global Adhesive Tape Market:

3M

Tesa SE

Pioneer Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

JDC Solutions, Inc.

Halco

H.B. Fuller

Advance Tapes International

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

3F GmbH

Gergonne Industries

Symbio, Inc.

Other key players

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of E-commerce to Favor Growth

The high disposable income of the working population and the growing number of smart cities has led to a high living standard globally. Owing to technological advancement, there has been a paradigm shift in the purchasing patterns of consumers as online purchasing gains momentum. The onset of the novel coronavirus is further pushing online sales to greater heights as e-commerce platforms are witnessing increased online sales.

For instance, according to data by Adobe, online sales in June 2020 rose to over 76% when compared to June 2019. The increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms is expected to propel the demand for adhesive tape for packaging purposes which will boost the growth of the global adhesive tape market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Adoption of Automotive in Asia-Pacific to Surge Demand

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront while holding the highest position in the global adhesive tape market. This dominance is attributable to the increasing population that is driving the demand for automobiles in the region. Adhesive tape is extensively used in car exteriors and other components owing to its high tensile strength and rigidity.

The market in North America is anticipated to showcase substantial growth backed by the presence of established manufacturers in countries such as the U.S. The increasing demand for adhesive tape from the healthcare industry is further driving the market in this region between 2022 and 2029.

