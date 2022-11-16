Reell Precision Manufacturing Introduces the SJ500 Spherical Joint with Multi-axis Position Control

Reell's most powerful Spherical Joint is ideal for larger industrial and medical applications

ST. PAUL, Minn. (PRWEB) November 16, 2022

Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to introduce the latest addition to its popular SJ Series of multi-axis friction hinges, the SJ500.

The SJ500 is Reell's largest spherical joint hinge. It is available with torques from 4.0 - 8.0 N-m, making it ideal for positioning today's larger monitors and display devices, as well as industrial applications and many other components requiring precise multi-dimension position control in the industrial, medical, office, and consumer electronics marketplace.

All Reell SJ Series hinges have the capability to swivel from side to side with a 60º range of motion, tilt back and forth with a 60º range of motion, and rotate with a full 360º range of motion. They utilize Reell's patented SphericalTorq™ clip technology to perform consistently for a life of 50,000 adjustments. All SJ models have a durable glass-filled molded nylon housing and black finish, presenting an attractive and stylish appearance, while the all-metal shaft, ball, and torque elements are manufactured from nitrided and hardened steel for durable performance.

Global Product Line Manager Jim Brown is excited about the introduction of the SJ500. "The SJ500 expands the capability of our popular SJ platform with increased torque options for larger applications. We can now provide our easy adjustment, smooth feel, and secure holding power to a wider range of customer applications in lighting, monitor mounts and industrial equipment."

Reell Precision Manufacturing provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team, Reell provides a perfect product fit for customer application. With facilities on three continents, Reell's responsive global customer service and world class manufacturing ensures exceptionally easy ordering and on-time delivery.

