Beachball Properties, Inaugural Member of The 100 Collection™ Awarded Vacation Rental Company of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 100 Collection™, an independent evaluation program for vacation rentals, is pleased to announce that one of its inaugural members, Beachball Properties, is the recipient of the industry's most prestigious award, the Vacation Rental Company of the Year. Ginger and Hunter Harrelson, owners of Beachball Properties, were in attendance at the 2022 VRMA International Conference to accept the monumental award. The Vacation Rental Management Association bestows this honor to one outstanding vacation rental management company each year based on "customer service, innovation, local community engagement, and dedication to the vacation rental industry."

Hunter Harrelson, Owner and CEO of Beachball Properties, said "We are honored to be recognized as the best vacation rental management company of the year by VRMA. This award is a testament to our relentless efforts to always strive to be the best at what we do. We did not get here alone, and we are thankful to live in a community that supports us, have a team that sees and shares our vision, and work in an industry that is thriving."

"This award truly validates the level of commitment that our member Doyens have to providing excellent service, hospitality and cleanliness, while creating quintessential stays in the locations where they operate," said Travis Wilburn, co-founder of The 100 Collection. "The 100 Collection™ is a trusted resource that identifies top properties in ideal destinations throughout the United States, and works with leaders, such as Beachball Properties in a peer-review process to ensure an unmatched level of hospitality. Beachball is a testament to the vetting process that our Doyens go through to be part of the collection, this is about a 1 in 17,000 chance."

The Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) was founded in 1985, when seven managers from five companies met in Monterey, California to attend the first meeting of what would become VRMA. Since then, VRMA has continued to grow. The Vacation Rental Management Association provides best-in-class education, networking, and professional development opportunities to make a difference for Vacation Rental Management Companies. VRMA works worldwide on behalf of our manager and supplier members to advance the vacation rental industry through education, information, networking, research, and advocacy.

Beachball Properties is a family-owned & operated vacation rental agency servicing the Alabama Gulf Coast. Beachball Properties specializes in family-friendly rentals in Gulf Shores, Fort Morgan, and Orange Beach, Alabama. They offer a premier selection of condos, duplexes, and private homes that will fit any family size and most budgets in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan, Alabama. The Beachball Properties management team is made up of skilled business professionals who have years of experience and knowledge to back you up. Among our owners are husband and wife duo Ginger Harrelson, a licensed attorney, and Hunter Harrelson, a financial advisor previously licensed with both Merrill Lynch and Regions Bank before founding Beachball Properties. Beachball Properties prides themselves on building real partnerships with our owners, guests, and community.

About The 100 Collection: The 100 Collection™ imprint on a property indicates it is part of a collaborative effort to set the gold standard for vacation rentals. Only locally owned and/or operated vacation rental brands are invited to be considered for this stamp of approval, which is issued by a trusted peer-to-peer collective of leading industry owners and managers, known as doyennes. Properties must adhere to specific quality safety and cleanliness criteria set by this independent evaluation program, while the professionals caring for these properties must meet the highest hospitality standards. See the entire collection of brands, doyennes, and destinations in The 100 Collection at http://www.theonehundredcollection.com.

