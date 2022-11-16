Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2022: Digital and Computational Pathology Opens New Doors in the Sector

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Pathology: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The implementation of cloud technology in healthcare has revolutionized healthcare systems. Also, the need for transformation in healthcare delivery models and the growing demand for greater value in care is driving the adoption of cloud-based healthcare models. These emerging trends are expected to create immense opportunities in the digital pathology market. Managed through cloud services, digital pathology can have a huge clinical impact on an organization.

On a large scale, the in-house storage of such clinical data could cost millions to an organization, but due to cloud-based services, they pay for it as used. This reduces costs and increases the efficiency of the organization. Moreover, it enhances the ability of an organization to make better-informed decisions.

Since a patient's medical information can be centrally located and easily accessible to authorized users such as physicians, hospital staff, and the patient and his/her family, it helps to improve and speed decisions. For instance, physicians can share data about a complicated case with experts available in different countries and geographies and be able to view their opinions. This can be done in real time and the patient can get better care without any delays.

The radiology industry has recently witnessed radical digital innovation similar to that which was experienced by the lab medicine and pathology segments. Digital intrusion has made handheld X-ray films redundant and instead transformed them into computer screen images. These computer images have now become the new industry norm. Significant strategic investments have been made by many service providers in the digital pathology segment to facilitate better education, research and diagnosis. Advancement in internet technology has enabled real-time access to video-stream images in hospitals and labs.

A pathology system's features and benefits differ from one company to the next. Each company's system displays vary in scan speed, proprietary software technology and support backups. The key to succeed in this market is to have a setup with a system design for pathologists that is practitioner-centric. A collaborative approach is necessary to successfully meet end-user needs.

The FDA is intensely precise during its approval processes for diagnostic image scanning. Outcomes from these trials will shape digital diagnosis in the future. At the center of the scrutiny is the question of effectiveness and accuracy of digital diagnosis over microscopic diagnosis, and whether pathologists are able to make the same diagnoses from images. HER2 image analysis is one subset of analysis that the FDA has already approved.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in pathology is having a considerable impact on the quality and speed of diagnosis. The accuracy drills down to subtle features that the best-trained human eyes could never see. AI tools will also be able to offer recommendations for treatment in a matter of seconds in the near future.

A number of machine-learning-based diagnostic tools have entered the clinical marketplace, making it easier to spot wrist fractures, diabetic eye disease and signs of stroke with little or no human input. These applications are automating tasks otherwise performed by diagnosticians, bringing more analytical precision and accuracy to the process.

