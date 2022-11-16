Liquid Packaging Market to Hit Sales of $597.7 Billion by 2028 | Asia Pacific to Generate Over 37% Market Revenue | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Liquid Packaging Market was valued at USD 451.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 597.7 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.



Vantage Market Research's report provides the latest industry analysis and insight on the key factors affecting the growth of the Liquid Packaging Market. The report profiles leading players in the market and explores their product offerings and strategies. It also provides detailed information on different types of liquid packaging, production processes, end uses, and geography.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the key markets, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It also covers developments in key technologies such as biodegradable and compostable packaging, as well as new product launches and innovations.

Market Overview

As the world population rises and consumption patterns change, packaging producers are seeing an increase in demand for Liquid Packaging Market. The use of Liquid Packaging Market has become more popular due to its environmental benefits and consumer convenience. Liquid Packaging Market can help reduce oil consumption and emissions, as well as provide a safe food storage environment.

Additionally, Liquid Packaging Market is often more aesthetically pleasing than traditional packaging options. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for products packaged in exciting and stylish formats. In addition, numerous food manufacturers have begun using Liquid Packaging Market as a way to differentiate their brands from competitors.

The increasing popularity of Liquid Packaging Market has resulted in companies investing in new manufacturing methods and technologies to meet consumer demands. Some of the most recent developments in this area include biodegradable and compostable plastics and innovative printing processes that can create complex designs on liquids.

Top Players in Global Liquid Packaging Market

Comar LLC

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Liqui-Box Corporation

Evergreen Packaging Inc.

International Paper Company

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Klabin Paper

The DOW Chemical Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Mondi PLC



Increase in Preference for Liquid Packaging Market Types over Other Forms

The growing preference for Liquid Packaging Market over other forms such as powder or food bars is attributable to several factors. For example, Liquid Packaging Market can be easily transported and stored, making it ideal for products that have limited shelf life. Additionally, liquids typically do not spoil quickly, which promotes their consumption on the go. Moreover, liquids tend to be more hygienic and flavorful than powders or food bars, which makes them more desirable to consumers.

However, increased production costs are hindering the growth of the Global Liquid Packaging Market. Higher costs associated with manufacturing Liquid Packaging Market Materials (LPMs) such as PET bottles orethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) bioplastics present a major challenge for vendors in this market segment. This in turn limits the potential adoption of novel Liquid Packaging Market technologies by manufacturers across various industries.

Top Trends in Liquid Packaging Market

In recent years, the trend for Liquid Packaging Market has been on the rise. This is due to the fact that Liquid Packaging Market is more convenient and easier to use than other types of packaging. Additionally, it is much more environmentally friendly since it doesn't require as much waste. Here are some of the top trends in Liquid Packaging Market:

1. Eco-friendly packaging: One of the main reasons why people are starting to prefer Liquid Packaging Market is because it is more environmentally friendly. Liquid packages don't require as much waste when they are disposed of, which is a major benefit.

2. Convenient and easy to use: Another reason why people are switching to Liquid Packaging Market is because it is much easier to use than other types of packaging. Liquid packages can be used in a variety of ways, which makes them extremely versatile.

3. Customizable designs: another trend that has been popular recently is customized designs for liquid packages. This allows brands to create unique packages that fit their specific needs and style perfectly.

4. Sleek and modern designs: Finally, another trend that has been popular in recent years for Liquid Packaging Market is sleek and modern designs. These packages look amazing and are sure to catch your attention when you see them on shelves or in stores.

Market Segmentation

By Packaging Type

By Raw Material

Paper

Plastics

Glass

Metal

By Technique

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Aseptic Packaging

Intelligent Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

By End-use

Personal Care

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Petrochemicals

Household Care

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Report Findings

Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing region, experiencing the highest growth rate owing to increasing consumption of flavored and non-alcoholic drinks. North America is also anticipated to grow at a moderate rate. Latin America is expected to register modest growth.

Non-agricultural applications accounted for the largest share in 2021 owing to increased applications in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

The food & beverage industry is expected to witness significant growth in non-agricultural applications over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about health benefits associated with consuming healthy food and beverages, along with rising disposable income levels.

Demand for functional foods and beverages is increasing due to rising awareness about the importance of nutritional status in healthcare.

Agricultural liquids such as milk and refined oil are projected to have high demand due largely to evolving trend toward nationalism as well as growing population penetration across various geographies.

Market opportunities for traditional packaging such as drums, jugs, casks, barrels are expected to increase over the forecast period owing to reducing costs and improved environmental performance criteria for these packaging forms related to the manufacturing process.

Growing Inclination of Consumers Towards Refillable Liquid Packaging Market

Refillable Liquid Packaging Market is gaining momentum as more consumers become aware of the benefits of this environment-friendly packaging option. The concept of refillable Liquid Packaging Market has been around for a while, but recent technological advances have made it more popular than ever.

One of the main reasons refillable containers are gaining popularity is because they help reduce waste. Cans and bottles made from recyclable materials can be reused multiple times, which limits the amount of new plastic that needs to be created. This reduces litter in our environment and saves consumers money in the long run. In addition, refilling container reduces energy consumption, since not as much energy is needed to produce empty containers from scratch.

Refillable containers are especially popular for water, juice, soda, and other beverages. They are also being used for products such as soaps and shampoos. Refill stations that allow consumers to refill their own bottles or containers are popping up in communities across the United States.

According to a study by the National Clean Up Coalition, Americans threw out 334 million pounds of food in 2021; 33% of which was unusable because it had been opened or damaged. By using refillable containers, people can reduce the amount of waste they produce by consuming only what they need, rather than taking home an entire container full of products they never even used.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on Liquid Packaging market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Asia Pacific to Generate Over 37% Revenue of Global Liquid Packaging Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the region with the highest growth rate in the Liquid Packaging Market in the years to come. Demand from F&B sector is fueling growth, supported by an increase in per capita income and rising affluence levels across APAC countries. As per Vantage Market Research, the region is projected to generate over 37% revenue of the market.

The high-income economies such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading contributors to overall Liquid Packaging Market growth, as they account for over 67% of total regional sales. Rising disposable incomes and the growing popularity of healthier eating habits are also encouraging consumers in these countries to switch from traditional packaged foods to liquid forms. In APAC, increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming plant-based beverages such as milks and juices is also contributing to increased demand for fluid milk packs. Moreover, various innovative formulations such as fruit juices in pack form are gaining popularity among ultra-low-calorie dieters.

Governments in various parts of Asia Pacific are providing stimulus funding for environmentally friendly manufacturing initiatives and new investments are being made in research & development activities related to sustainable packaging materials. In addition, increasing consumer awareness about health benefits associated with consuming healthy foods has created an impetus for manufacturers to develop food-grade packaging alternatives that do not contain harmful substances like chemicals or hydrogenated fats.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 451.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 597.7 Billion CAGR 4.8% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Comar LLC, Tetra Laval International S.A., Liqui-Box Corporation, Evergreen Packaging Inc., International Paper Company, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Klabin Paper, The DOW Chemical Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi PLC

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

