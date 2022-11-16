Charity logo Charity logo lettering

Schools in the UK have become an extension of the welfare system by operating food banks, delivering food, and offering support to struggling families.

BASINGSTOKE, HAMPSHIRE, UK, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools becoming extension of welfare system

Across the UK, the rising costs of living, soaring energy bills and high interest rates has meant that schools and teachers are going well beyond the traditional role of educating children during term time only. Schools up and down the country have become an extension of the welfare system by operating food banks, delivering emergency care packages and offering advice and support to families who are struggling in so many ways.

MCKS Charitable Foundation UK provides schools across the country with support for food, toiletries and sanitary products by sending a weekly delivery to stock up their pantry cupboards. After visiting schools around the country last year the unique partnership between the charity and schools has been set up after hearing stories of children not brushing their teeth for 3 years, families sharing toothbrushes and struggling to provide essential toiletries or teenagers sofa surfing and simply not having access to these items.

Christmas holidays can be an expensive time and the school pantry cupboards provide a vital lifeline for many families struggling to make ends meet. The charity currently operates in 50 schools with a waitlist of over 100 schools. Until recently each pantry cupboard was supporting between 20-25 families but with the rising costs of food the schools say this figure has dropped to 10-12 families.

With an estimated 3.9 million children living in poverty in the UK Les Flitcroft the charity’s Chairman says “It is alarming and upsetting to hear of so many children coming to school hungry as their parents can’t afford the basics. Our school pantry cupboards provide an efficient way of getting food and essential items quickly and properly to those who need it the most and by supporting the schools we are investing in the future of this country”.

Westminster UTC School in London who has received care packages from the charity commented "Genuinely, we are extremely grateful for the support from MCKS Charitable Foundation UK. Quite often our students confuse feeling sick with being hungry but we are not always in a position to offer them anything other than water, the cereal bars provided helped them throughout the exam week. For many of our pupils who are facing homelessness or challenging financial situations at home, having basic items such as deodorant and shower gel will mean we can practically support our students in a very important yet discreet way with this help".

Stewards Academy in Harlow, Essex has been receiving weekly food deliveries from the charity for over a year and are extremely grateful for the support "The help from MCKS Charity this year has helped many at a time of worry, and the support of vouchers, food, sanitary supplies and toiletries has been invaluable to our families. We cannot thank the charity enough for their tireless work for our community of Harlow".

Les comments further "as with any charity we rely on donations to keep our services going and we would like to partner with corporate companies who can support the charity to continue this vital support".

Schools who feel they could benefit from this ongoing service are asked to contact the charity for further information as they have the capacity to expand this service to another 30 schools by the end of the year with a weekly support package that includes toothbrushes, toothpaste, shower gels, deodorants, food and sanitary pads.

www.mckscharity.co.uk

info@mckscharity.co.uk