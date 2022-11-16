Telehealth Market Data, Company Profiles, Business Strategies Key Regions Analysis Report Forecat to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 70.5 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 29.2%, Market Trends – increasing adoption of technologies in the wake of COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global telehealth market size reached USD 70.5 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors boosting revenue growth of the market. In addition, significant increase in government expenditure on healthcare information Technology (HCIT) sector and rising focus among key players toward bringing innovation into digital diagnostics is further driving market growth. Moreover, continuous advancements in medical diagnostic technologies are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth in the near future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increasing demand for telemedicine consultations among patients. For example, Apollo TeleHealth has reported a three-fold increase in teleconsultation demand through their different projects and initiatives during the COVID-19 lockdown since March 2020. These factors are also contributing to growth of the telehealth market.

However, lack of trained professionals in remote areas, privacy and information security concerns, and low availability of telecommunication bandwidth are major factors adversely affecting growth of the target market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland),GE Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Teladoc Health Inc. (US), American Well (US), AMC Health (US), MDLive (US), Doctor on Demand (US), Medvivo Group Ltd (UK), Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan), Iron Bow Technologies (US), Telespecialists Llc (US), GlobalMed (US), MedWeb (US), IMediplus Inc. (China), Vsee (US), Chiron Health (US), and Zipnosis (US).

Tele-home segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Software segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The software segment is further sub-segmented into integrated software and standalone software. Integrated software has higher adoption rate than standalone software due to wider range of applications and cost-effectiveness. Some of the examples of integrated systems are exam cameras, networked devices & software, and telehealth stations.

In August 2021, TeleSpecialists, LLC, which is a national leader in hospital-based telemedicine and quality management services, announced the launch of their TelePsychiatry services in hospitals for adult, adolescent, and pediatric patients.

North America is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in the global telehealth market over the forecast period due to presence of major telehealth system providers such as GE Healthcare, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented global telehealth on the basis of type, component, deployment model, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Tele-Home

Tele-Hospital

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Remote Patient Monitoring

Store-and-forward

Live Video-Conferencing

Mobile Health

Software

Integrated Software

Standalone Software

Hardware

In-home messaging device

Video telemonitor

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Medical Peripheral Devices

Blood Pressure Monitors

Blood Glucose Monitors

Weighing Scales

Pulse Oximeters

Peak Flow Meters

ECG Monitors

Other Devices

Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Web & Cloud-based

On-premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Radiology

Cardiac Monitoring

Primary/Urgent Care

Neurophysiological Monitoring

Remote ICU

Mental Health

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Patients

Other End-uses

The study segments the Telehealth industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021– 2028incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

