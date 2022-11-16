The Family Cabin: The Life of Philip Siracusa
This novel is a mystery-thriller suspense based on the life of the Siracusa family with real accounts that surround the paranormal and the supernatural.PEABODY, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My name is Christina Corsetti and I am the author of The Family Cabin: The Life of Philip Siracusa. This novel is a mystery-thriller suspense based on the life of the Siracusa family with real accounts that surround the paranormal and the supernatural. At the Horsefly Chronicles home, they deal with living in a highly active demonic infested haunted home.
The family was chosen to walk this path or did the haunting choose them? What was supposed to be feelings of accomplishment slowly turned into their own nightmare! The family has been targeted and subject to all types of supernatural phenomena happening all around them. What resides in the home is not only more than just one but pure evil. Spirit attachments, a legion of demons, and alien beings known as the Greys have been haunting the Horsefly Chronicles home for several years.
The opportunity to write Phil’s story has given me a new perspective on the world of the paranormal. Being a paranormal investigator for the majority of my life and having experienced more than anyone should between sleep paralysis, flying objects, and trickery from demons. Phil’s story intrigued me in many ways and it’s a story that must be told for others to learn different avenues of the paranormal and supernatural. People must be aware that these kinds of things do happen and that they are real. Phil and his family had gone through more than I have ever heard of and to live with this on a daily basis and the twists and turns that they had to face are beyond fascinating but very terrifying and frightening at the same time.
The Family Cabin is more than just what they live with to this day at their home in Easton, Pennsylvania. The book starts from the beginning of how it all began and the events that led up to what they are faced with and have learned to live with on a day-to-day basis. Dealing with all types of phenomena can be very disturbing and the amount of proof provided in this well-documented case is remarkably interesting and compelling. Many have heard of the Horsefly Chronicles case and have made arrangements to go the home for their own investigations to witness for themselves and are left baffled and rattled. The struggles and mysteries that surround the Horsefly Chronicles home and the manipulation and power that the other side manifest is beyond what any family should ever have to witness.
