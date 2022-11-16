Insights Into The Global Synthetic Pigments Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Synthetic Pigments Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Synthetic Pigments Market Report 2022” forecasts the synthetic pigments market is expected to reach $44.77 billion in 2025 at a rate of 4.5%. The synthetic pigments market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 and reach $52.10 billion in 2030.

The demand for high performance pigments and advanced technology engineered pigments such as cool pigments, nano pigments and pigments made from superior dispersion technologies is expected to drive the synthetic pigments market.

Synthetic Pigments Market Trends

Many synthetic pigments manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technology to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior level management to improve quality, achieve optimum production levels, and reduce operational costs. IoT is a network of physical devices embedded with sensors, software, and electronics that continuously exchange data. IoT also help manufacturers in predictive maintenance of equipment and reducing downtime.

Synthetic Pigments Market Overview

The synthetic pigments market consists of sales of pigments by entities that produce synthetic pigments which are generally solvent-insoluble substances that impart color to other materials without chemically binding to them. Synthetic pigments are generally applied on target materials along with an adhesive substance or a binding agent. The pigments are mostly applied on products as finely grounded solid particles mixed with a liquid.

• By Product Type– Disperse Dyes, Acid Dyes, Basic Dyes, Direct Dyes, Vat Dyes¸Reactive Dyes, Other Dyes

• By End Use Industry –Textiles, Food And Beverages, Paper, Inks, Leather, Other Industries

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings plc, BASF SE, Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Venator Materials PLC

Synthetic Pigments Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth synthetic pigments global market research. The market report analyzes synthetic pigments market overview, synthetic pigments global market size, synthetic pigments global market share, synthetic pigments market segmentation, synthetic pigments global market growth drivers, synthetic pigments global market growth across geographies, and synthetic pigments market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

