Global Online Travel Agents Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Online Travel Agent Market 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Online Travel Agents Market Report 2022” forecasts the online travel agents market size is expected to reach $0.97 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 16.1%. The decrease is mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic across all countries in the world as most countries went into lockdown with severe travel restrictions. Subsequently, industries such as airlines, railways, hospitality, and tourism all suffered major setbacks. The online travel agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 and reach $1.25 trillion in 2030.

Rapid shift in travel trends towards business leisure (bleisure) and food tourism is expected to be a major driver for online travel agents market.

Online Travel Agents Market Trends

Solo traveling is becoming increasingly popular due to changing lifestyles; with many people partnering and settling down later in life, young people taking gap years to travel independently, high divorce rates in many countries and the growing acceptance of solo travel.

Online Travel Agents Market Overview

The online travel agents market consists of sales of travel services through online channels. Online travel agents or agencies are those individuals or companies that have websites that allow consumers to book various travel related services via the internet. Travel agents are engaged in the sales of travel services such as flights, buses, vacation packages, hotels, and rental cars via online networks.

Online Travel Agents Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Service Type–Vacation Packages, Travel, Accommodation

· By Mode Of Transport– Air, Others

· By Mode Of Booking – Online, Offline, Direct

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Booking Holdings Inc., Expedia Group Inc, Trip.com Group Limited, Tripadvisor, Inc., Trivago N.V.

Online Travel Agents Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth online travel agents market research. The market report analyzes online travel agents global market outlook, online travel agents global market size, online travel agents global market share, online travel agents global market segmentation, online travel agents global market growth drivers, online travel agents global market growth across geographies, online travel agents global market trends, and online travel agents global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

