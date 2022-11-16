Global Wealth Management Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Wealth Management Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Wealth Management Market 2022 - And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Wealth Management Market Report 2022” forecasts the wealth management market is expected to reach $0.73 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 9.0%. The wealth management market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 and reach $1.11 trillion in 2030.

Increasing retiree population is expected to drive the wealth management market going forward.

Wealth Management Market Trends

Wealth management firms are integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics applications to provide hybrid services. Artificial Intelligence refer to intelligent machines that work and react like humans. AI helps to deliver insights to complex client questions in real time through its virtual conversational interface between business and clients. AI enabled applications such as natural language generation (NLG) is closing the gap between data analysis and investment decisions providing real-time insights in automated trading strategies.

Wealth Management Market Overview

The wealth management market consists of sales of wealth management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of assets primarily belonging to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, corporations, and government and non-government institutions. The market includes establishments that offer financial and investment advice, retirement planning and legal or estate planning.

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Asset Class – Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets And Others.

• By Advisory Mode -Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, Hybrid

• By Type Of Wealth Manager- Private Banks, Investment Managers, Full-Service Wealth Manager, Stockbrokers, Others

• By Enterprise Size - Large Enterprises, Medium And Small Enterprises

• By Type Of Client - Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), High-Net Worth Individual (HNWI), Mass Affluent Market

• By Service Element - Life Insurance, Property & Casualty Insurance, Health & Medical Insurance

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corporation, UBS Group AG, Wells Fargo & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC