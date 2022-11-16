Cleaning Robot Market to Perceive Prominent Growth of USD 38,142.05 Million with Excellent CAGR of 23.9% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Segmentation Analysis

Penetration of automation in household appliances is the major driving factor in the market. Inability of cleaning robots to cope up with obstruction while cleaning can prove to be a challenge however Increase in acquisition & partnership for cleaning robots among the organizations prove to be an opportunity

The global cleaning robot market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 38,142.05 million by 2029. An increase in the requirement for quick-decision-making processes in biotechnology is e expected to drive the growth of the market significantly.

Cleaning robots are autonomous robots that perform UV sterilization, mopping, and other domestic tasks such as cleaning floors, pools, lawns, windows, and other surfaces. Cleaning robots are used in various industries, including healthcare, commercial, and others. Floor-cleaning robots, Lawn-cleaning robots, Pool -cleaning robots, and Window-cleaning robots are some of the product types. Factors like increasing adoptions for automation technologies in household appliance , as well as the convenience afforded by its small size and self-operating capabilities, are boosting the growth of the cleaning robot market during the forecast period

Penetration of automation in household appliances is the major driving factor in the market. Inability of cleaning robots to cope up with obstruction while cleaning can prove to be a challenge however Increase in acquisition & partnership for cleaning robots among the organizations prove to be an opportunity. The restraint is higher cost associated with cleaning robots. Also challenges faced due to the impact of COVID-19 on the supply chain of the raw materials are the restraining factors.

Competitive Landscape

The Cleaning Robot Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Maytronics,

SoftBank Robotics America, Inc.,

gaussian robotics,

iRobot Corporation,

Dyson,

Pentair,

LG Electronics,

Zodiac Pool Systems LLC,

SAMSUNG,

ILIFE,

HOBOT,

ECOVACS,

Hayward Industries, Inc.,

BISSELL Inc.,

Amano Corporation,

MATSUTEK Co., LTD,

Miele & Cie. KG,

Neato robotics, Inc.,

Roborock,

Xiaomi Inc.,

Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions

Makita Corporation

Recent Development

In August 2021, LG Electronics had formed LG NOVA, its new Silicon Valley-based innovation center, which is created with collaborative ecosystem to accelerate the growth of new ideas in the market. This will help the company to get engaged with innovators in North America and around the world thereby creating accessible, socially impactful solutions that push the envelope of the technologically advanced lifestyle.

In June 2021, SoftBank Robotics America, Inc. had formed has formed a new strategic collaboration Canon Solutions America to prepare a commercial robot vacuum that works to elevate the health and safety of varying work environment. This partnership will help the company to the speed and scale the demand for robotic product for safer and cleaner workspace.

Key Market Segments Covered in Cleaning Robot Industry Research

By Product Type

Lawn Cleaning Robots,

Pool Cleaning Robots,

Window Cleaning Robots

By Offering

Hardware,

Software,

Services

By Components

Brushes,

Chassis,

Sensors & Electronic Circuit,

Motor & Controllers,

Battery System

By Utility Type

Personal Cleaning Robots,

Professional Cleaning Robots

By End-User

Residential,

Commercial

Industrial

Cleaning Robot Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the cleaning robot market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.

The U.S. dominates the North American region due to high adoption of advanced technology and the high economy of people who can afford cleaning robots in many homes in the region. China dominates the Asia Pacific region due high rate of product development and distribution in various this country for disinfection and cleaning applications. Germany dominates the Europe region due to growing infrastructure development to use robotic solutions in the field of smart home and smart city.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

