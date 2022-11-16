EZOPS and Orchestrade Announce New Channel Partnership to Advance Reconciliation, Data Migration, and Better Customer Experience

Data Automation Company to Expand Client Servicing by Partnering with Trading and Risk Management Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZOPS , the leading provider of AI-enabled data control, workflow automation, and regulatory reporting platform, announced today its channel partnership with Orchestrade , a leading modern, cross-asset, front-to-back trading and risk management platform for banks, asset managers and hedge funds. The collaboration will offer a broad range of solutions that provide end-to-end integration and post-trade data automation.



The EZOPS and Orchestrade channel partnership will offer the market an economical and comprehensive answer for more efficient data migration. EZOPS’ adaptive and intelligent platform will allow operations user to monitor, change, and track the data lifecycle from onboarding to break management and resolution to reporting. With prebuilt integration into Orchestrade, trade data is seamlessly transformed and prepared for reference data checks, NAV calculations, derivatives settlement confirmation, or any other mission-critical operations tasks downstream.

“Here at EZOPS, we recognize the industry’s need for a new approach to manage and apply post-trade data for various requirements and we are very excited to be partnering with Orchestrade in order to do that,” said Dutt Chintalapti, Co-founder & COO at EZOPS. “Even today, data operations are processed on rigid and aging reconciliation systems that weren’t designed to fully service and adapt to the constantly changing requirements of today’s asset management firms. The concept of post-trade isn’t just limited to reconciliation as most heavy lifting happens before and after recon is complete. This is why many investment operations, big and small, are left to choose between internally built and maintained tools, or outsourced operations.”

The EZOPS ARO platform was designed to integrate with sophisticated financial software firms such as Orchestrade. The unique platform has self-service reconciliation, workflow and reporting modules, AI-driven prediction, analytics capabilities, and process automation features that allow clients to enhance and automate operationally intense and time-critical processes. EZOPS’ low code framework makes it easy for users to automate the source of most inefficiencies and manual data quality remediation, paving the way to automating repeatable tasks throughout the data lifecycle and delivering value at scale.

The EZOPS platform incorporates machine learning to eliminate time-consuming and complicated processes associated with the manual nature of financial data. With multiple years of experience in Capital Markets for the Buy and Sell side, the data automation platform delivers a sturdy, flexible solution to supply reliable and actionable information.

“This partnership allows our clients to seamlessly access EZOPS' industry-leading AI-enhanced capabilities for data analysis and reconciliation. The interoperability at the heart of the Orchestrade system enables us to deliver the widest range of data connectivity with end-to-end consistency. So our users can truly benefit from real world operational efficiencies,” adds Gordon Chan, Orchestrade General Manager.

About EZOPS

EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world’s largest financial institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all powered by machine learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

About Orchestrade

Founded in 2009, Orchestrade Financial Systems delivers the most modern technology for cross asset, front-to-back trading and risk management. Its award-winning capital markets platform has been implemented by leading financial institutions in North America, Europe and Asia. Orchestrade is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Paris, London and New York.

