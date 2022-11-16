Hard Asset Management Announces Private Treaty Sale of Extremely Rare Proof 1879 Quintuple Stella $20 Gold Pattern

The Quintuple Stella from Hard Asset Management's Reserve Collection, the second-finest certified coin of only five known, has been placed with a collector

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard Asset Management, Inc. is proud to announce it has recently sold an 1879 $20 Quintuple Stella Gold Pattern from its Reserve Collection. This is one of the rarest, incredibly important as well most historically $20 Liberty issues of the United States, the 1879 metric $20, known as the Quintuple Stella.

"There are only five specimens known, one of which is permanently impounded in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution," says Christian Briggs, founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management, Inc. "This makes the Quintuple Stella one of the most coveted and elusive rarities in American numismatics. We are committed to offering our clients the opportunity to acquire some of the world's most iconic and important numismatic rarities."

This was a pattern coin created to replace the troy system of weights. It weighs five times as much as a regular coin and was endorsed by Dr. Wheeler Hubbell, who consulted for the Coinage Committee. The metric double eagle coin was in talks for being adopted by Congress, but unfortunately it didn't go through. This coin is described as "ultra deep mirrors beam from all angles. All the details are fully rendered, the reliefs have a very bold and thick frost, which show stunning contrast against the mirrored fields."

The Virgil Brand-Amon Carter-Ed Trompeter-Bob Simpson Quintuple Stella: a landmark, world-class numismatic treasure.

