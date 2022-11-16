Soy Protein Market Size 2022 | Share, Revenue Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Soy Protein Market

The market is majorly driven by the easy availability of meat alternatives due to a paradigm shift among consumers from animal proteins to plant-based proteins.

The global soy protein market size reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Soy protein refers to a protein that is isolated and processed from dehulled and defatted soybean meal. It is available in several forms, including powder, capsules, tablets, bars, etc. These soy protein products are a rich source of oligosaccharides, fibers, and amino acids. They have low-fat content, high dispersibility, extended shelf life, and enhanced stability. Soy protein ingredients exhibit excellent gelling, absorbing, binding, and whipping properties which make them ideal for diverse cooking applications. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in bakery and confectionery, functional foods, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, meat additives, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Soy Protein Market Trends and Drivers:

The shifting preferences from animal-based proteins to plant-based proteins, on account of the emerging trend of veganism and the growing consciousness about animal cruelty, are primarily driving the soy protein market. Apart from this, the elevating adoption of protein-rich diets, owing to the widespread health and wellness programs, is also positively influencing the market growth.

Moreover, the launch of advanced food processing technologies and the increasing usage of the product as a competitive source of protein in animal feed are further augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the escalating product utilization as a key ingredient in the formulation of infant food and formulae is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the expanding food and beverage segment, the inflating investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to produce cost-effective and high-in-nutrition product variants, and the rising requirement for functional foods are expected to propel the soy protein market in the coming years.

Global Soy Protein Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Soy Protein Companies:

A. Costantino & C. spa

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Crown Soya Protein Group

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Smithfield Foods Inc

Sonic Biochem Extractions Pvt. Ltd

The Scoular Company

Wilmar International Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, form, nature, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Isolate

• Concentrate

• Textured Soy Protein

Breakup by Form:

• Powder

• Bars

• Ready-to-Drink

• Capsules and Tablets

• Others

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic Soy Protein

• Conventional Soy Protein

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Functional Foods

• Pharmaceuticals

• Meat Additives

• Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

