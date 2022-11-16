Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2030

Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report 2022” forecasts the radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to reach $5.71 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 and reach $7.50 billion in 2030.

Increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of age-related ailments thus contributing to the growth of the market.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends

Many companies in the radiopharmaceuticals market are adopting various strategic initiatives such as opening a new manufacturing facility and plant capacity expansion, which is gaining significant popularity.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview

The radiopharmaceuticals market consists of sales of radiopharmaceuticals and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce radiopharmaceuticals used in diagnosing and/or treating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases. Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patients, monitored via specific imaging devices, and used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type – Diagnostic, Therapeutic

• By Application – Oncology, Cardiology, Neuroendocrinology, Nephrology, Musculoskeletal, Respiratory, Others

• By End-User - Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Research Institutes

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Cardinal Health, Curium Pharma, Siemens Healthineers AG, Novartis AG, General Electric Company (GE)

The market report gives radiopharmaceuticals global market analysis, radiopharmaceuticals global market size, radiopharmaceuticals global market segments, radiopharmaceuticals global market growth drivers, radiopharmaceuticals global market growth across geographies, radiopharmaceuticals global market trends and radiopharmaceuticals global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

