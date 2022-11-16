Proteomics Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2030

Proteomics Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Proteomics Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Proteomics Market Report 2021” forecasts the proteomics market is expected to reach $39.80 billion in 2025 at a rate of 13.3%. The proteomics market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2025 and reach $73.25 billion in 2030.

The upsurge in investments in biotech companies during 2020 supported the development of the proteomics market.

Proteomics Market Trends

Growing advancements in the proteomics technology is helping discover new applications of proteomics is a trend in the market. Proteomics has seen various applications in research in the pharmaceuticals industry and the recent technological advancements have brought increased use in support of PD and biomarker investigations. Affinity proteomics platforms and MS-based approaches are being increasingly implemented.

Proteomics Market Overview

The proteomics market consists of sales of instruments, reagents, software and services intended to use for proteomics research. Proteomics is a large-scale study of proteomes. A proteome is a set of proteins that are produced in an organism, system, or biological context.

Proteomics Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Component- Reagents, Instruments, Software

• By Instrument Type- Protein Microarrays, Spectroscopy, X-ray Crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Surface Plasmon Resonance, Protein Fractionation

• By Services Type- Instrument Services, Proteomics Analytical Services

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Proteomics Market Report 2021 provides in-depth proteomics global market research. The market report gives proteomics global market analysis, proteomics global market size, proteomics global market segments, proteomics global market growth drivers, proteomics global market growth across geographies, proteomics global market trends and proteomics global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

