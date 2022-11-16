Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities Until 2030

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Report 2022” forecasts the refrigerated goods trucking market is expected reach $ 69.13 billion in 2025. The global refrigerated goods trucking market is expected to reach $ 80.61 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The refrigerated goods trucking market growth is aided by increase in food exports forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Trends

Refrigerated goods trucking companies are increasing investments in technological innovations such as cloud computing, IoT, solar-powered systems, and communication technologies such as GPS, 5G for accountability, visibility, and performance in refrigerated transportation.

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Overview

The refrigerated goods trucking market consists of sales of refrigerated goods trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide over-the-road transportation of refrigerated goods. Refrigerated transport is a way of transporting goods in temperature-controlled trucks that have been especially developed for this purpose. The transportation trucks include an integrated refrigeration system that keeps the products at a constant temperature throughout the transit time. The trucks are used to deliver perishable goods such meats, fruits, vegetables, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Vehicle Type - Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• By Temperature - Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature.

• By Application - Poultry, Meat, And Seafood, Dairy And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Pharmaceutical, Other Food Products, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Prime Inc., Stevens Transport, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., C.R. England, Marten Transport Ltd.

