Insights Into The Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market 2022-2030 Forecast Period

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Report 2022” forecasts the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is expected to reach $1.80 billion in 2025 at a rate of 14.8%. The growth in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is mainly due to an increased prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of the biosimilars. The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2025 and reach $4.03 billion in 2030.

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market during the forecast period.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Trends

The pegfilgrastim biosimilar market is witnessing robust research and development activities. These research and development activities have led to increasing success rates in clinical trials for biosimilars. Research and development is being carried out by market leaders in the biosimilars market as they continuously strive to make breakthroughs in the market in the form of new and effective biosimilars.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Overview

The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market consists of the sales of pegfilgrastim biosimilars and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use them for the treatment of febrile neutropenia – a life-threatening complication of cancer chemotherapy and to increase the production of infection-fighting white blood cells following transplantation. It is a recombinant human granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) and helps to stimulate the production of infection-fighting white blood cells (neutrophils) for the treatment of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. The drug has further applications where protection from infections where immune system is compromised, such as in bone marrow transplants.

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Application– Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia, Transplantation, Others

• By Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Coherus BioSciences, Sandoz (Novartis), Biocon/Mylan, Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Mundipharma GmbH

Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market overview. The market report gives pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market analysis and pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market forecast market size, pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market segments, pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market growth drivers, pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market growth across geographies, and pegfilgrastim biosimilars global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

