Ophthalmic Devices Market Size 2022 | Share, Report, Industry Analysis 2027

Ophthalmic Devices Market

The global ophthalmic devices market size reached US$ 25.19 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 33.42 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% (2022-2027).

What is Ophthalmic Devices?

Ophthalmic devices refer to medical instruments used for surgical diagnosis and vision correction. They consist of contact lenses, diagnostics, implants, contact lens care products, intraocular lenses (IOLs), phacoemulsification systems, artificial tears, lasers, and surgical instruments. Ophthalmic devices are utilized to diagnose and cure visual deficits or abnormalities and other eye diseases. In addition, they aid in making the eye-treatment process more suitable for ophthalmologists and patients by reducing therapy time and providing high-quality care. As a result, ophthalmic devices find widespread applications across hospitals, eye clinics, and academic and research laboratories.

Ophthalmic Devices Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating prevalence of eye diseases, such as cataracts and glaucoma, is among the primary factors driving the ophthalmic devices market. Besides this, the extensive utilization of laptops, smartphones, computers, and e-readers is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of intraocular lenses (IOLs) to replace the natural lens of eyes for restoring both near and distant vision and the expanding healthcare industry are also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the development of novel instruments to treat vision errors and the rising awareness about ophthalmic devices among individuals are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the elevating requirement for micro-invasive glaucoma (MIGs) surgical implants to treat mild to moderate glaucoma and the increasing training and education among eye care professionals to cure eyesight diseases and associated complications are also stimulating the market growth.

Furthermore, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to promote eye health is expected to bolster the ophthalmic devices market in the coming years.

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Ophthalmic Devices Companies:

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

EssilorLuxottica SA

Haag-Streit Group

HOYA Surgical Optics GmbH (Hoya Corporation)

Leica Microsystems GmbH (Danaher Corporation)

Nidek Co Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Volk Optical Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, application and end use.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Surgical

o Implants

o Consumables

o Equipment

• Vision Care

o Contact Lens

o Ocular Health

Breakup by Application:

• Cataract

• Vitreo Retinal Disorders

• Glaucoma

• Refractor Disorders

Breakup by End Use:

• Hospitals and Eye Clinics

• Academic and Research Laboratory

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

