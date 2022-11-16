Missfresh Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missfresh Limited (Nasdaq: MF) (“Missfresh” or the “Company”), an innovator in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated November 15, 2022 (the “Compliance Notification”), indicating that the Company regained compliance with the periodic filing requirement for Nasdaq under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Periodic Filing Requirement”) and the matter is now closed.



As previously announced, on May 19, 2022, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the Periodic Filing Requirement due to the failure to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Form 20-F”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). On July 15, 2022, the Company submitted a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules and was granted an extension until November 14, 2022 to regain compliance.

On November 14, 2022, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC. As a result, the Company regained compliance with the Periodic Filing Requirement, and the matter is closed.

