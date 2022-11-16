Cocoa Powder Market is Boosted by Growing Presence in our Dietary Lifestyles and Foodservice Operations - Leading at a Moderate CAGR of 2.9% During Forecast Period of 2022-32 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Specialty stores account for 22% of the global share in the cocoa powder market. Demand for Cocoa Powder Significant in Beverage Industry. Increased consumption in developing countries has increased demand for cocoa powder

Cocoa powder comes across as a mixture that remains post-extraction of the cocoa butter from cacao beans. This powder, these days, is an indispensable ingredient in chocolate confectioneries, syrup, and chocolates. Cocoa powder is being increasingly used in the form of a coloring agent with demand for better flavor, color, and texture. This factor is expected to accelerate the cocoa powder market in the forecast period.

Cocoa powder contains various flavonoids and minerals. Moreover, it’s one of the topical crops keeping the cash registers ringing in the forecast period. The dietary lifestyle and foodservice operations are more into adoption of cocoa powder.

The pharmaceutical vertical is opting for cocoa powder due to widening scope of growth. The minerals contained with cocoa powder include potassium, phosphorus, zinc, sodium, calcium, magnesium, and copper. It serves the heart well as it helps in preventing stroke, exercising control over blood pressure, and lowering of bad cholesterol. These factors are expected to help the cocoa powder market grow on an unstoppable note in the forecast period.

It also needs to be noted that raw cocoa is not all that easily available across the entire supply chain. Though sustainable cultivation of cocoa is on the rise, efforts are being put to accord uniformity all through.

Double-Dutch cocoa blend, Bendorp Dutch-Process cocoa, triple cocoa blend, natural cocoa, and cocoa Rouge are the types of cocoa being cultivated in the present scenario. Out of these, Double-Dutch cocoa powder holds more than 20% of the overall market share and is slated to expand at a rate of 3% in the forecast period.

Though conventional grocery stores have been the epicentre of distribution channels for cocoa powder market, online stores are expected to be the future of cocoa powder market, especially in the post-Covid era. Also, the fact that excessive consumption of cocoa could mean excessive intake of cadmium, which could cause health hazards. This goes to show that too much of cocoa would result in adverse effects. Future Market Insights has delved deep into the nitty-gritties along with subsequent actions to be taken in its latest market study entitled ‘Cocoa Powder Market’. It has its team of experts in the form of analysts and consultants to execute it, with both – macros and micros in place.

Key Takeaways from Cocoa Powder Market

North America holds a significant market share. However, the fact that cocoa powder may contain cadmium may prompt the other states (like California) to put a cap on maximum permissive level.

The European Union already has plans of imposing limit pertaining to cadmium in the cocoa powder (0.6 µg/gram).

The Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the fastest pace in the cocoa powder market with millennials preferring cocoa-based products.



Competitive Analytics

Cocoa powder made by Nestle and Hershey’s are dominating the market and the scenario is expected to persist even in the forecast period.

Barry Callebaut has its highly Dutched, black cocoa powder, which has undergone Cocoa Horizons Program, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, and UTZ.

Gerkens, in February 2019, came up with CT70 – a novel formula coming with new-fangled taste and aroma. It’s feasible for bakery vertical.





“With cocoa being looked upon as the one generating sizable revenue, the cocoa powder market is bound to go great guns in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

How about the Central Idea of the Cocoa Powder Market?

The research study is based on type (Dutch processed, natural cocoa powder, and likewise), by sales channel (direct sales and indirect sales), and by end-use (commercial, household, industrial, and likewise).

Organic cocoa powder is expected to do the rounds in the forecast period.

Key Segments

By Type

Dutch processed

Natural cocoa powder

Others



By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By End Use

Commercial

Household

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa



