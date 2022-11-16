Compound Semiconductor Market Size is Projected to reach US$ 146.78 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.12%

Compound Semiconductor Market

The global compound semiconductor market size reached US$ 106.76 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 146.78 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.12%

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global compound semiconductor market size reached US$ 106.76 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 146.78 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2022-2027.

What is Compound Semiconductor?

Compound semiconductor represents semiconductors that are composed of chemical elements belonging to two or more groups in the periodic table. They can be categorized into gallium nitride, indium phosphide, cadmium selenide, zinc selenide, sapphire, and other product categories. These compound semiconductor variants have unique material properties, including high breakdown electrical fields, direct energy band gap, high electron mobility, and improved frequency as compared to their silicon counterparts. Consequently, they find extensive utilization across several sectors, including information technology (IT), telecommunication, aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, energy and power, etc.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Compound Semiconductor Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing product usage in light-emitting diode (LED) applications across countries to sense and emit multiple color lights in the form of signage displays and general lighting is primarily driving the compound semiconductor market. In addition to this, the rising integration of advanced technologies, which include machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing of the product to monitor inventory control, enhance the quality, and provide maximum operational efficacy is also positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the escalating adoption of these semiconductors in the automotive industry to manufacture autonomous and electric vehicles is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the launch of numerous policies by government bodies aimed at promoting the installation of energy-efficient lighting sources is further augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the elevating incorporation of the product in the diagnosis and imaging equipment and surgical instrumentation in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the compound semiconductor market over the forecasted period

Global Compound Semiconductor Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Compound Semiconductor Companies:

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

onsemi

Qorvo Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

Wolfspeed Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, product, deposition technology and application.

Breakup by Type:

• III-V Compound Semiconductor

o Gallium Nitride

o Gallium Phosphide

o Gallium Arsenide

o Indium Phosphide

o Indium Antimonide

• II-VI Compound Semiconductor

o Cadmium Selenide

o Cadmium Telluride

o Zinc Selenide

• Sapphire

• IV-IV Compound Semiconductor

• Others

Breakup by Product:

• Power Semiconductor

• Transistor

• Integrated Circuits

• Diodes and Rectifiers

• Others

Breakup by Deposition Technology:

• Chemical Vapor Deposition

• Molecular Beam Epitaxy

• Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy

• Ammonothermal

• Atomic Layer Deposition

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• IT and Telecom

• Aerospace and Defense

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Industrial and Energy and Power

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

