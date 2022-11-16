At 4.1 % CAGR, Metal Aerosol Can Market Size Worth USD 13.2 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing public interest towards personal care and home care products will enhance the overall demand for Metal Aerosol Can Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Metal Aerosol Can Market size is forecast to reach $13.2 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026. The aerosol aluminum cans are self-contained dispensing, where a substance is stored inside a small metal canister and holds the substance for a longer period of time (specially in personal care packaging), this tends to increase the market growth for metal aerosol can industry. Metal Aerosol cans are one of the prominent part of packaging industry in products such as spray can (mosquito repellent spray, deodorants among others), beverages bottles and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Metal Aerosol Can Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific has a significant growth in the metal aerosol can market owing to increasing demand from applications such as automotive, personal care and others.

2. The growing popularity canned beverages, is likely to aid in the market growth of Metal aerosol can.

3. Increasing adoption of car spray cans in car manufacturers will enhance the overall demand for metal aerosol can market in the automotive sector as well.

4. As cans may explode due to overheating, this is expected to create fear among the workers and hence will create hurdles for the metal aerosol can market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Aluminium segment held the largest share in the metal aerosol can market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The aluminum cans provide high quality standards and excellent barrier properties for product integrity.

2. APAC has a significant growth for metal aerosol can market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The economy of APAC is mainly influenced by the economic dynamics of countries such as China and India. One of the major reasons behind APAC being the largest consumer for metal aerosols can, is its applications in automotive sector such as polish, de-icers, car paints, window & engine cleaners or other special cleaning agents, degreasers, penetrating lubricants and many others.

3. Personal Care has been the primary market for metal aerosol can market in the year 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Metal aerosol cans are thin walled pressure vessels which are used for the numerous products in the personal care such as deodorants, shaving foams and others. These aerosols were preferred as they are light-weighted, simple, reliable and safe.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Metal Aerosol Can Industry are -

1. Crown Holdings, Inc,

2. Ball Corporation,

3. Ardagh Group,

4. Bway Corporation,

5. Exal Corporation,



