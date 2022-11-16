Topical Pain Relief Market 2023-2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Key Players - Johnson and Johnson, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Sanofi

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topical Pain Relief market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Topical Pain Relief market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

Pain is a distressing feeling which is usually caused by intense or damaging stimuli. Pain is most prevalent symptom associated with most of chronic conditions. Pain management involves the employment of medications or analgesics and therapies to treat several pain conditions. Whenever, these medications are applied directly to the skin they are known as topical pain relief. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Topical Pain Relief estimated at US$ 7530.6 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 9639.1 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sanofi S.A.

Topical BioMedics

AdvaCare Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Segmentation by Types: -

Non-Opioids

Opioids

Segmentation by Applications: -

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-Commerce

Retail and Grocery Stores

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Topical Pain Relief market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

