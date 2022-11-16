Aerospike 6 on AWS Graviton2 Delivers 1.6x Improvement in Price-Performance

New benchmark of Aerospike 6 deployed on AWS Graviton2 processors delivers 25 million transactions per second with 99% under 1 millisecond

Announcement follows the recent launch of Aerospike Cloud on AWS

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospike, Inc ., the real-time data platform leader , today announced a new release of Aerospike 6 running on AWS Graviton2-powered Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances . Detailed in a new benchmark report, Achieve Exceptional Price-Performance for Real-time Workloads with Aerospike and AWS Graviton2 , Aerospike 6 on AWS Graviton2 delivers proven price-performance benefits of up to an 18% increase in throughput while maintaining up to 27% reduction in cost. The test measures AWS Graviton2–powered Amazon EC2 instances versus comparable x86-based instances running Aerospike 6, with 99% of the transactions completed in 1 millisecond or less. (Source: Hakha Momeni, AWS Graviton Price-Performance Calculations ).

Strong Sustainability Benefits

Aerospike is known for reducing servers and carbon footprint by 80%. A recent IEEE paper cited the importance of software on hardware affecting energy consumption. Additionally, AWS Graviton2–based Amazon EC2 instances offer better performance for greater energy efficiency, which helps customers meet their sustainability targets.

No Performance Tradeoff

“AWS Graviton2–based instances provide secure, resizable compute in the cloud and enhanced price-performance for workloads in Amazon EC2,” said Andrew Affolter, senior engineering leader at Snap Inc. “With Aerospike running on AWS Graviton2, we anticipate even better compute and price-performance benefits.”

“Since its inception, the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform was designed to fully leverage the latest innovations in compute, memory and networking technologies,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “The combination of Aerospike 6 running on the innovations delivered by AWS Graviton2 once again gives Aerospike a significant price-performance advantage over any other solution in the market today."

“Powered by AWS Graviton2–based C6gn instances, Aerospike customers will experience significantly better price-performance and efficiency benefits than on other architectures,” said Raj Pai, vice president of Amazon EC2 Product Management, Amazon Web Services. “Aerospike 6 on AWS Graviton2 makes it ideal for compute-intensive applications such as gaming, distributed analytics, ad serving, financial services, telecommunications, IoT, and more.”

Aerospike 6 running on AWS Graviton2–powered Amazon EC2 instances joins the recently announced Aerospike Cloud and the successful Aerospike Cloud Managed Service to allow customers to innovate further in the cloud.

The Achieve Exceptional Price-Performance for Real-time Workloads with Aerospike and AWS Graviton2 benchmark will be showcased at re: Invent, November 28 - December 2 in Las Vegas. Visitors can experience demonstrations of Aerospike 6 running on AWS and Aerospike Cloud. You can learn more here .

Resources

About Aerospike

Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of The Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Wayfair. A global company, Aerospike is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.

Contact: