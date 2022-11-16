Submit Release
ASSA ABLOY today hosts its Capital Markets Day

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wednesday 16 November, starting at 08:30 GMT (09:30 CET), ASSA ABLOY hosts its Capital Markets Day in London, UK, where Nico Delvaux, President & CEO and Erik Pieder, CFO, will provide an update on ASSA ABLOY's strategy and direction. This will include an overview of strategic activities that ASSA ABLOY is working on to continue to grow the business profitably. The financial targets of an EBIT-margin of 16-17% and an annual sales growth of 10% over a business cycle are re-confirmed. No detailed outlook statement will be made.

The CMD will also include an overview of Opening Solutions Americas division and a discussion of the opportunities that mobile credentials provide with focus on Global Technologies. In the afternoon there will be three breakout sessions where HID's product offering, the integration of Agta Record and a case study of profitable growth in Brazil will be presented.

Other speakers during the day are Massimo Grassi, Head of Entrance Systems, Lucas Boselli, Head of Opening Solutions Americas Division, Neil Vann, Head of Opening Solutions EMEIA division, Björn Lidefelt, Head of HID, Stephanie Ordan, Head of Global Solutions and Markus Kast, Head of the Pedestrian Segment at Entrance Systems.

The CMD can be accessed via a webcast at www.assaabloy.com/group/en/investors and a recording of the webcast will also be published after the event.

Lina Bonnevier, ASSA ABLOY AB
Phone: +46 (0) 8 506 485 51, Mobile: +46 (0) 73 092 42 05
lina.bonnevier@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

