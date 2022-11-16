Surface & Field Analytics Market to Reach $49.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surface & field analytics market generated $20.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $49.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $20,4 billion Market Size in 2031 $49.9 billion CAGR 9.4% No. of Pages in Report 284 Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Surge in demand for work from home and sanitation trends during the pandemic period led to huge need for surface analytics and remote management solutions. Opportunities Integration of machine learning and surface & field analytics solution suites. Restraints Data privacy and challenges of sharing the surface & field analytics tools by third parties.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had favorably impacted the growth of the global surface & field analytics market, owing to rise in need for disinfecting environmental surfaces resulting in demand for scientific instruments for molecular and material research.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a growing need for decontamination of surfaces leading to huge demand for surface and analytical tools including medical diagnostic solutions, communications solutions, professional microscopes, sustainable packaging designs, and sensors and controls solutions.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global surface & field analytics market based on offering, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the software segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global surface & field analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Surface & field analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the cloud segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global Surface & field analytics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the SMEs segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than two-fifths of the global surface & field analytics market share. In addition, the same region is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global surface & field analytics market report include Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corporation, Jeol Limited, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ULVAN-PHI, and Waters Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global surface & field analytics market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

