Immunomodulators Market Size worth US$ 304.37 billion by 2030 to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%| Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Immunomodulators Market will clock US$ 304.37 billion by 2030. The rapidly increasing adoption of digitalization due to growing urbanization is a major driver for the Immunomodulators Market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled "Immunomodulators Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Growth Drivers

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as

Cancer

Asthma

Multiple Sclerosis Etc.

is driving the growth of the global immunomodulators market. Extensive research activities being undertaken by key players for the development of immune-related drugs is also driving the global immunomodulators market.

The global immunomodulators market has been analyzed from three perspectives:

Product

Application

Region

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation'

Based on product, the global immunomodulators market is subdivided into

Immunostimulants

Immunosuppressants

The immunostimulants segment is further divided into

Antibodies

Vaccines

Others

and the immunosuppressants segment is further divided into antimetabolites, antibodies, calcineurin inhibitors, glucocorticoids, and others. Although currently, the market is dominated by immunostimulants due to their extensive product availability and the huge number of applications in various disease treatments. It has been observed that due to heightened need for organ transplantation is expected to boost the immunosuppressants segment in the forecast period.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation'

Based on region, the global immunomodulators market has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest Of The World

In the forecast period, Asia pacific region is expected to project a high CAGR. This is attributed to the increasing number of clinical studies and the increasing aging population. Additionally, government initiatives and support are also responsible for the futuristic growth of immunomodulator demand in this region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global immunomodulators market are,

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Biogen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bristol-Myers & Squibb Company and among others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL IMMUNOMODULATORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Immunostimulants Antibodies Vaccines Others Immunosuppressants Antimetabolites Antibodies Calcineurin Inhibitors Glucocorticoids Others GLOBAL IMMUNOMODULATORS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Respiratory Multiple Sclerosis HIV Others

TOC Continue…

