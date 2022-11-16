LabGenius Appoints Dr. Leonard Wossnig as Chief Technology Officer

Rahko's Co-founder and former VP of AI at Odyssey Therapeutics will lead the technical growth of LabGenius' ML-driven drug discovery platform

LabGenius, a pioneer in the use of machine learning (ML) for antibody-based drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Leonard Wossnig Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Leonard will lead a team of Data Scientists, Software Engineers, and Automation Experts to further enhance LabGenius' data-driven platform capabilities.

"Leonard is a brilliant addition to our team," says LabGenius' CEO and Founder, Dr. James Field. "His proven track record of implementing cutting-edge machine learning solutions for drug discovery programmes will supercharge our ability to deliver across multiple discovery projects."

In 2018, Leonard co-founded Rahko, a leading quantum machine learning company whose technology platform combined computational chemistry, machine learning and quantum computing to drive a better understanding of drug behaviour. During his time as CEO, Leonard directed Rahko's commercial and scientific strategy, which aimed to remove bottlenecks in drug discovery by applying quantum machine learning models to the identification and optimisation of potential drug candidates. Earlier this year, Rahko was acquired by Odyssey Therapeutics, where, as VP of AI, Leonard led a team of machine learning experts to develop a computational platform for generative drug design in the areas of cancer and inflammation.

Commenting on his appointment, Leonard said: "The ML-driven antibody-based platform that the team at LabGenius has built presents an opportunity to revolutionise today's approach to drug discovery. Through the development of bespoke automated pipelines, the team is able to generate high-quality data at scale — this is a crucial precursor to the effective use of machine learning. With these solid foundations in place, I am excited to apply my experiences to help unlock the vast potential that computational methods have to accelerate the discovery of better medicines."

Dr. Edwin Moses, LabGenius' Chairman commented that "Leonard's appointment reinforces LabGenius' commitment to technical excellence. His expertise in generative molecule design, paired with LabGenius' cutting-edge drug discovery platform, is an excellent combination, which will further accelerate the company's ability to discover uniquely powerful protein-based therapeutics."

About LabGenius

Headquartered in London, LabGenius is a leading machine learning-driven protein engineering company. The company's core technology platform, EVA™, enables the rapid discovery of novel therapeutic antibodies. LabGenius' highly multidisciplinary team brings together the very best minds from the fields of computer science, robotic automation and synthetic biology.

