Point of Care Ultrasound Market Is A $5.9 Billion Opportunity, Popular Tool in Healthcare Settings

New York, USA, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global point of care ultrasound market in 2022 was USD 3.24 billion and will be worth USD 5.9 billion by 2030, growing at a 5.7% CAGR. Point of care ultrasound refers to the utilization of a portable ultrasound by medical professionals, particularly in remote locations, for diagnosis and treatment. Point of care ultrasound enables medical professionals to treat patients more quickly, accurately, and non-invasively.







The Point of Care Ultrasound Market Insights:

The therapeutics segment will grow at a rapid CAGR of 8% throughout 2022-2030 on the basis of device type.

The trolley based segment ruled the market in 2021 and generated revenue of USD 2.1 billion on the basis of portability.

The cardiology segment will grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.5% throughout 2022-2030 in terms of application.

During the projected period, the ambulatory surgical centers will grow at a CAGR of 7% by end-user.

North America ruled the entire market, with a significant share of 33.5% in 2021.

Factors influencing the Point of Care Ultrasound Market growth :

Factors like the increasing birth rate and technological developments in point of care ultrasound systems are expanding the market's growth rate.

The point of care ultrasound market is growing due to the rising birth rate because it helps to detect fetal heartbeat and health status using free fluid during prenatal check-ups. Additionally, it is anticipated that ongoing developments for improved womb position detection will open up lucrative market opportunities.

The Point of care ultrasound market is driven by technological developments and improvements in point-of-care ultrasound systems in developed markets. R&D efforts in the sector are positively influenced by the rise in demand for portable point-of-care ultrasound systems or devices to enhance patient care and operational effectiveness.

Point of Care Ultrasound Market Segmentation Analysis

The market segmentation of point of care ultrasound is done on the basis of device type, application, portability, end-user, and Region.

By Device Type

By Portability

Trolley-based devices

Hand-held devices

By Application

Cardiology

Gynaecology & Obstetrics

Musculoskeletal

Urology

Emergency medicine

Vascular surgery

Others

By End-User

ambulatory surgical centers

Maternity centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

For Region

North America

Canada

U.S.A.

Mexico

Rest of North America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

South Korea

China

Rest of APAC

Europe

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Germany

France

The rest of Europe

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

Uruguay

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

The therapeutics segment will grow at a rapid CAGR of 8% throughout 2022-2030 on the basis of device type. As they use non-invasive techniques, therapeutic P.O.C. ultrasound devices are widely used in homecare settings, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and hospitals for a variety of procedures. Additionally, the demand for therapeutic devices for bedside patient health assessments to gather relevant clinical data is expected to increase.

The trolley based segment ruled the market in 2021 and generated revenue of USD 2.1 billion on the basis of portability due to their simplicity of use and advanced integrated features. The use of trolley-based devices in emergency care rooms has increased due to their portability from one room to the other without disrupting patient care.

The cardiology segment will grow at a rapid CAGR of 6.5% throughout 2022-2030 in terms of application. The significant increase in cardiology cases is boosting segment growth. Cardiac P.O.C. ultrasound provides rapid bedside cardiac analysis and accurate hemodynamic profiling, streamlining the diagnostic process and efficiently guiding patient care for improved healthcare outcomes.

North America ruled the entire market, with a significant share of 33.5% in 2021. The largest share of this Region is due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased government funding for research and development of ultrasound systems, technological developments, the presence of well-established market players, and the development of the healthcare system. As per CDC chronic disease affects nearly 6 in 10 grown-ups in the United States and is the main cause of mortality and disabilities.





Point of Care Ultrasound Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size value in 2021 USD 3.1 Billion The total forecast of revenue in 2030 USD 5.9 Billion CAGR (2020-2030) 7.68% The base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Segmentation By Device Type, By Portability, By End User, By Application, and By Region/Geography. By Device Type Therapeutic & Diagnostic By Portability Trolley-based devices and Handheld devices By Application Emergency medicine, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Vascular Surgery, Urology, Musculoskeletal, and Cardiology By End-User Hospitals, Maternity centers, Clinics and ASCs By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, U.A.E., etc. Company Usability Profiles G.E. Healthcare, FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd., EDAN Instruments, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. Terason Corporation, Healcerion, CHISON Medical Technologies, Bard Access Systems Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc., Advanced Instrumentations, Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd., DRAMINSKI S. A., D.R.E. Medical, Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. and Landwind Medical





Key players in the Point of Care Ultrasound Market:

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd.

EDAN Instruments

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

G.E. Healthcare

Landwind Medical

CHISON Medical Technologies

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Bard Access Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Terason Corporation

Healcerion

Advanced Instrumentations

DRAMINSKI S. A.

D.R.E. Medical

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

Clarius Mobile Health, a leading supplier of high-definition wireless ultrasound systems, unveiled Clarius Marketplace, a platform that allows ultrasound developers to integrate with the Clarius ecosystem, which includes 10 wireless ultrasound scanners and innovative Software-as-a-Service, to quickly market their AI-powered software solutions.

The next-generation, convenient point-of-care ultrasound system, SONIMAGE MX1 Platinum by Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., delivers exceptional details resolution for outstanding image quality.

Mindray North America, a developer and leader of healthcare technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, ultrasound, and anesthesia, launched TE X Ultrasound System to change the perception of point-of-care ultrasound.

