Chairman of Quảng Ninh Provincial People's Committee appointed as Deputy Minister of Construction

VIETNAM, November 16 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed a decision to appoint Nguyễn Tường Văn, Chairman of the People's Committee of the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh for the 2021-26 term, to hold the position of Deputy Minister of Construction, on Tuesday.

Before holding the position of Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, Văn was Deputy Minister of Construction. Accordingly, he was appointed by the Prime Minister to hold the position of Deputy Minister of Construction in February 2020.

On October 29, 2020, he was mobilised and appointed to hold the position of Deputy Secretary of the Quảng Ninh Provincial Party's Committee for the 2020-25 term.

On October 31, 2020, he was elected to hold the position of Chairman of the People's Committee of the province and has held that position until now.

Văn is a doctor of economics from the Australia National University and has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry. — VNS

