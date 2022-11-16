Thousands of vouchers on offer when booking Vietjet flights

VIETNAM, November 16 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet is giving 150,000 vouchers worth up to VNĐ500,000 (US$20.16) to its passengers to welcome the 150 millionth passenger, as well as getting ready for the year-end festive season.

From today until the end of January 31, 2023, all passengers who book and pay for Vietjet’s flight tickets and register information at evoucher.vietjetair.com will have the opportunity to receive vouchers from VNĐ100,000 to VNĐ500,000.

In addition, all customers will immediately receive a voucher worth VNĐ50,000 when registering their information. The e-vouchers are applicable on all routes covering Việt Nam and internationally to India, Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, etc. with flexible flight times.

Vietjet is also welcoming passengers to have great flight experiences with a promotion for SkyBoss, SkyBoss Business tickets priced only from VNĐ3 million per leg (excluding taxes and fees) as well as convenient Deluxe tickets priced only from VNĐ249,000 per leg. — VNS