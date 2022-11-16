India Renewable Energy Market Outlook, Size, Growth, Government Initiatives and Industry Analysis 2022-2027

The increasing consumption of electricity, on account of the expanding population, is among the key factors driving the India renewable energy market.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "India Renewable Energy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India renewable energy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during 2022-2027. Renewable energy refers to forms of energy that are derived from naturally occurring resources and can be continuously replenished. They are broadly categorized into hydroelectric power, bioenergy, wind power, solar energy, etc. These renewable energy variants produce zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and aid in lowering air pollution, improving public health, minimizing dependency on fossil fuels, diversifying the energy supply, reducing electricity bills, etc. Consequently, they find extensive applications in residential, commercial, and industrial establishments in India.

India Renewable Energy Industry Trends:

The increasing consumption of electricity, on account of the expanding population, is among the key factors driving the India renewable energy market. In addition to this, the growing number of factories and the elevating industrial activities that are leading to an increased risk of global warming are further stimulating the market across the country. Besides this, the escalating cases of respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, lung cancer, etc., owing to the higher air pollution levels and the surging awareness among individuals about the benefits of clean energy over their conventional counterparts, are also positively influencing the India renewable energy market growth. Moreover, the launch of numerous subsidies and awareness campaigns by the government bodies aimed at promoting the usage of green energy sources and the construction of large solar parks is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In line with this, the inflating investments in various large-scale sustainable power projects and the rising focus on installing rooftop solar (RTS) capacity in the residential segment are expected to propel the India renewable energy market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India renewable energy market based on type, end use and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Hydroelectric Power

• Solar Energy

• Wind Power

• Bioenergy

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India renewable energy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

