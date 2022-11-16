Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size 2022 | Share, Growth, Global Analysis Report 2027

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

The global prostate cancer treatment market size reached US$ 6.81 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach US$ 10.09 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.32%

The latest research study by IMARC Group, finds that the global prostate cancer treatment market size reached US$ 6.81 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.09 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.32% during 2022-2027.

What is Prostate Cancer Treatment?

Prostate cancer treatment represents medical therapies and medications that are used to treat severe malignant tumors caused by the uncontrollable division and expansion of several abnormal cells in the prostate gland present in men. They consist of chemotherapy, biological therapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapy, cryotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, etc. These prostate cancer treatment procedures are provided to the patients based on their age, types of symptoms, previous health history, etc. They aid in destroying cancer cells and reduce the severity of the diseases. Consequently, prostate cancer treatment methods and items are extensively utilized in hospitals and other healthcare establishments across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Trends and Drivers:

The elevating prevalence of prostate cancer, especially amongst the growing geriatric population, is primarily driving the prostate cancer treatment market. In addition to this, the increasing availability of favorable medical reimbursement plans and the launch of numerous policies by government bodies across countries aimed at introducing patient assistance programs (PAPs) are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the expanding technological advancements, such as the integration of multiparametric-magnetic resonance imaging (mp-MRI) devices with metastatic hormone nave (mHNPC) and non-metastatic castration-resistant (nmCRPC) settings to detect prostate cancer at early stages and mitigate diagnostic errors, is also positively influencing the global market.

Besides this, the rising research and development (R&D) activities related to genomics and proteomics and the introduction of strong pipeline drugs are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, the escalating availability of therapeutic products online and the development of novel cytotoxic medicines and anti-prostate-specific membrane antigen therapies are expected to propel the prostate cancer treatment market over the forecasted period.

Global Prostate Cancer Treatment Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Prostate Cancer Treatment Companies:

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Ferring B.V.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Ipsen (Mayroy SA)

Novartis International AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of drug type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Drug Type:

• Chemotherapy

• Biological Therapy

• Hormone Therapy

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hospitals Pharmacies

• Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

