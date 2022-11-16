Kombucha Tea Market to Grow at 18.3% CAGR by 2027 | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Kombucha Tea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on kombucha tea market size.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

The global kombucha tea market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.3% during 2022-2027. Kombucha tea, also known as mushroom tea, is a fermented, lightly effervescent beverage. It is prepared by mixing green or black tea and sugar with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). Kombucha tea is a rich source of antioxidants, probiotics, vitamins, amino acids and enzymes that help prevent several critical ailments. Nowadays, it is available in various flavors, including lemon, apple, ginger, berries, spices and herbs. In recent years, kombucha tea has gained traction as its regular consumption aids in weight management, strengthening immunity, detoxifying the digestive tract, boosting energy levels and reducing pancreatic load.

Covid-19 Scenario:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed, with some of the key players being

Brew Dr. Kombucha, Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC (Buchi Kombucha), RAUCH Fruchtsäfte GmbH & Co OG (Carpe Diem), Flower of Life Ltd (Equinox Kombucha), GT’s Living Foods LLC, Humm Kombucha LLC, KeVita, Inc., Pure Steeps LLC (Wonder Drink), Reed’s, Inc., and Remedy Kombucha Pty Ltd.

Kombucha Tea Market Trends:

The expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry and growing health consciousness among consumers represent the primary factors driving the global market. Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences from carbonated drinks and high-sugar juices to functional beverages are contributing to the market growth. Besides this, various restaurants and cafes are offering kombucha tea due to the rising awareness regarding its health benefits. Furthermore, the increasing usage of kombucha-based extracts to prepare other foods and beverages, such as breakfast meals, ice cream toppings and flavored candies, has augmented the product demand. Moreover, several advancements in the bottling technology and rapid adoption of aesthetically appealing packaging by manufacturers to attract consumers are other growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the widespread product availability, increasing purchasing power of consumers and improving lifestyles are creating a favorable market outlook.

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been bifurcated as organic and non-organic.

On the basis of the tea type, the market has been segmented into green, black, oolong and other teas.

Based on the flavor type, the market has been classified into fruits, regular/original, herbs and spices, flowers and others.

On the basis of the packaging type, the market has been divided into glass bottles, aluminum cans, PET bottles, and others.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, health stores, online retailers, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been categorized into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others) and Middle East and Africa.

