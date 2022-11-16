Rentschler Biopharma appoints Christiane Bardroff as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board

Company increases focus on core operations

Christiane Bardroff to head global clinical and commercial manufacturing, engineering and technology operations, as well as production automation

/EIN News/ -- LAUPHEIM, Germany, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced the appointment of Christiane Bardroff as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective December 1, 2022. With this expansion of its Executive Board, Rentschler Biopharma is strengthening its focus on its core operations to ensure it delivers the highest quality products and services to its clients and partners. Ms. Bardroff will head clinical and commercial manufacturing, engineering and technology operations, as well as production automation, and will lead a highly competent, dedicated and agile team.

With more than 15 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, mainly in large corporations, with a focus on operations and automation, including overall responsibility for the construction of new biotechnology plants, Christiane Bardroff brings extensive knowledge to her position. She has applied her experience as part of global leadership teams and has always been committed to employee advancement and development. Over the past few months, the Supervisory Board has been impressed by how successfully Ms. Bardroff has contributed to Rentschler Biopharma as Senior Vice President (SVP) Client Program Management, as well as SVP Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing.

Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma SE, said: “I am very pleased that Christiane Bardroff will take on the important role of Chief Operating Officer. Our goal at Rentschler is to create value sustainably and to reliably provide premium services to our clients. During the past months, Christiane Bardroff has impressively demonstrated that she fully shares our values and aspirations. With her appointment to the Executive Board and her strong experience, we will heighten our focus on operational processes around the production of innovative and complex biopharmaceuticals. She is an engaging and inspiring addition to our Executive Board team.”

“Christiane is an experienced manager and an outstanding leader who has already achieved a lot since joining Rentschler Biopharma earlier this year. In recent months, she has exhibited her talent and abilities by implementing several important changes and continually motivating the team. It is a great pleasure to have her become COO,” commented Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma. “With her expertise and leadership skills, we are well equipped to continue to deliver products and services of the highest quality from our sites in Laupheim and Milford. Importantly, she will also be responsible for seeing the construction work at our Milford site come to a successful completion and thus be able to offer more production capacity for our clients. I have great confidence in her and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Christiane Bardroff, COO designate of Rentschler Biopharma, added: “I am very happy to be part of the Rentschler team and consider it a true privilege to work with such great colleagues. The employees at all three of our sites – Laupheim, Milford and Stevenage – bring a high level of commitment, cooperation, and expertise, working together with our partners to deliver the best results for our clients. Rentschler is an impressive organization with its long-standing history as a family-owned CDMO, as well as its vast range of complex products, its creativity in meeting the different needs of its many clients and its extensive know-how and flexibility in finding innovative solutions. By actively listening, having a positive mindset and bringing together diverse experiences, I want to inspire people and create a sustainable environment of trust, in order to contribute to the greater good. I look forward to this exciting challenge.”

Christiane Bardroff joined Rentschler Biopharma as SVP Client Program Management in February 2022 and, since May 2022, has also been SVP Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing at the Laupheim site. Previously, she was responsible for the construction of Teva Biotech’s highly automated, large-scale biotechnology production facility in Ulm, Germany. In this role, she led the site leadership team and was part of Teva Biotech’s global leadership team as well. During her many years at Roche, she gained strong experience in the production of various biotechnology products, as well as in automation, IT and project management. Christiane studied biotechnology and chemical engineering at Emden University of Applied Sciences, Germany and Zhejiang University of Science and Technology in Hangzhou, China.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,100 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.

For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Cora Kaiser

Senior Director Corporate Communication

Phone: +49-7392-701-874

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210228-0

rentschler@mc-services.eu U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752

For a high-resolution image, please contact communications@rentschler-biopharma.com.