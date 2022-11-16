Advanced Glass Market size is forecast to reach US$52 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Advanced Glass Market size is forecast to reach US$52 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Glass Market size is forecast to reach US$52 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of advanced glass in various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, infrastructure, electronics, sports, and more. Advanced glass types such as coated glass, laminated glass, toughened glass, ceramic glass, and tempered glass have distinct benefits including safety, sound reduction, durability, UV control, safety, ease of installation, the versatility of design, and these properties are expected to increase market demand. The rapid growth of the building and construction industry has increased the demand for advanced glass; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the flourishing automotive industry is also expected to drive the advanced glass market substantially during the forecast period. Furthermore, it is projected that the bolstering solar energy industry will also contribute towards the advanced glass market growth during the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Advanced Glass market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the advanced glass market, owing to the increasing electrical & electronics industry in the region. According to Invest India, the domestic electronics market in India will attain US$400 billion by 2025.

2. Advanced glasses such as coated glass, laminated glass, toughened glass, ceramic glass, and tempered glass possess extensive characteristics such as increased security, sound reduction, durability, UV control, safety, installation ease, design versatility, and more. These properties of advanced glass are projected to increase market growth.

3. In addition, increasing government investments in building and construction projects are further expected to augment the product demand in near future.

4. Furthermore, government regulations requiring the use of energy-efficient products and a desire to use renewable resources are both rigorous are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

5. However, high manufacturing costs associated with the fabrication of advanced glasses are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Advanced Glass Market Segment Analysis – By Type : The coated glass segment held the largest share in the advanced glass market in 2021 and is growing at a CAG of 6.7% during 2022-2027, owing to the various advantages that it offers such as reduced radiant heat, better thermal performance, reduced reliance on heating and cooling system, protecting furniture from long term sun damage, reduced condensation, and more. Coated glass can be extremely beneficial for increasing the building’s energy efficiency.

2. Advanced Glass Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The safety & security segment held the largest share in the advanced glass market in 2021, owing to the increasing usage of advanced glass for safety and security purposes. In an age where sustainability and durability are highly desirable, advanced glass for home windows is the ideal solution recommended in residential spaces. The advanced processing techniques have made advanced glasses stronger and more durable.

3. Advanced Glass Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The electrical & electronics segment held the largest share in the advanced glass market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of advanced glass such as coated glass, laminated glass, toughened glass, ceramic glass, and tempered glass in the electrical & electronics industry. Advanced glass is largely utilized to make display panels for televisions, computers, and mobile devices in the electronics industry.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Advanced Glass industry are:

1. Advanced Glass & Mirror Inc.

2. Asahi Glass Co.

3. Corning Inc.

4. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

5. Huihua Glass Co. Limited

