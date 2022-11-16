The Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit Returns to Abu Dhabi November 17-18

Hundreds of global leaders will convene during the two-day event to highlight the important role connection plays in addressing global challenges

The 4th annual Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit returns to Abu Dhabi November 17-18 for the first time in more than two years. The summit will gather hundreds of attendees, including C-suite executives from Fortune 500 companies, world leaders, and government officials to tackle urgent global challenges in areas such as health, climate change and the economy.

The 2022 Middle East and Africa Summit, held at the Rosewood Hotel in Abu Dhabi, centers around the theme: "Celebrating the Power of Connection." Attendees will collaborate and connect during sessions that cover 13 core content tracks, including Capital Access and Economic Opportunity; Business and Industry; Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; Health and Medical Research; Financial Markets; Technology and Innovation; Regions and Developing Markets; Sustainability and Environment; Society and Culture; and Philanthropy and Social Impact.

"The Middle East and Africa region has proven its resiliency and versatility, weathering the fallout from the pandemic in recent years and the return to in-person gatherings has proven just how important it is for us to come together as a community to collectively imagine a better future for all people," said Michael Klowden, CEO of the Milken Institute. "The diverse group of leaders joining us truly have the ability to affect global change through collective lessons learned from the adversities and achievements experienced while navigating the last few years, which can be used to help rebuild meaningful, healthy, and prosperous lives for all."

Conference panels will dive into conversations around domestic and global hot-button topics, such as post-pandemic health priorities, climate change, disruptive technology, and the future of our global economy.

Related sessions include the following: Investment Opportunities to Enhance Climate Resilience; Demystifying the Metaverse: The New Era of Interconnectivity; A Conversation with Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao; The Intersection of Agriculture, Food, and Technology; Credit Markets: Opportunities in an Uncertain World; Women Driving Change Around the World; The Next FinTech Unicorn: Investment Opportunities in FinTech; Investing in a Global Approach to Pandemic Prevention; and much more.

More than 150 leaders in government, entertainment, philanthropy, the investment community, and more will lend their expertise and insights, including Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Founder and Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals; Steven T. Mnuchin, Founder and Managing Partner, Liberty Strategic Capital and 77th United States Secretary of the Treasury; Sebastian Kurz, Former Chancellor, Republic of Austria; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE); Leymah Gbowee, Nobel Laureate, Founder and President of the Gbowee Peace Foundation; Hiro Mizuno, Special Envoy, United Nations Secretary General on Innovative Finance and Sustainable Investments; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Group CEO and Managing Director, Mubadala Investment Company; and Caroline Pham, Commissioner, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO Klarna; and Jason Kelly, Co-Founder and CEO, Ginkgo Bioworks; among others.

Companies and organizations participating in the summit include Illumina, Franklin Templeton, Mubadala Investment Company, Softbank Investment Advisers, and Vista Equity Partners.

The Milken Institute will live-stream the Middle East and Africa Summit public sessions, expanding access to the event. Review the conference agenda and watch the public sessions here.

The two-day event will comply with UAE Government COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, including a vaccination requirement.

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what's pressing now and what's coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org

