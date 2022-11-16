Online Advertising Market 2022: Size (US$ 349.6 Billion by 2027), Growth (CAGR of 10.9%), Top Companies: Google, Amazon

Online Advertising Market

Online advertising also known as internet advertising, is a marketing technique that involves the use of the internet as a medium to distribute advertising data

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Online Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on internet advertising market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global online advertising market size reached US$ 186.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 349.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during 2022-2027.

Online advertising represents marketing and advertising techniques that involve the usage of the internet and web-based solutions to promote services and products. They can be categorized into numerous types, such as search, display classified, video, etc. These online advertising methods integrate multiple tools, which include e-mail, sales customer relationship management (CRM), web analytics, marketing automation, etc., to deliver promotional marketing messages by collecting data and targeting potential customers. They prove to be highly cost-effective, offer a global reach, and ensure targeted campaigns. Consequently, online advertising services find extensive applications across several sectors, including retail, banking, healthcare, education, automotive, consumer packaged goods (CPG), media and entertainment, etc.

Market Trends:

The increasing need for efficient advertising solutions that will help organizations publicize their products and services to a diverse range of demographics and geographical locations is primarily driving the online advertising market. In addition to this, the growing availability of big data and online customer analysis that enable online advertisements to target the desired audience is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating penetration of high-speed internet and the emerging trend of innovative and interactive social media promotion across countries are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the shifting preferences among various online start-ups from traditional advertising toward self-serve platforms that minimize expenses, allow small companies to take control of their marketing schemes, and facilitate the selling of the products directly to the consumers are also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of AI-powered tools that can self-train to write and update blogs and content is expected to propel the online advertising market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Google

• Amazon

• Yahoo

• Facebook

• AOL

• Baidu

• Microsoft

• Twitter

• LinkedIn

Global Online Advertising Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region and segments.

Breakup by Segments:

• Search

• Display

• Classified

• Video

• Others (lead generation, rich media, etc.)

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

