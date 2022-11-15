Traffic Advisory for Friday, November 18 - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

Back Bay/ Beacon Hill

Camp Harbor View Citython 5K – Saturday, November 19, 2022

The annual running of the Camp Harbor View Citython 5K will begin on Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common. The route will follow Beacon Street to Arlington Street to Commonwealth Avenue outbound, turning around at Charlesgate West and returning by Commonwealth Avenue inbound. Parking restrictions and possible street closures will be in effect to accommodate the runners.

Parking restrictions will be in effect from 12 AM-12 PM on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue inbound.

Beacon Street, South side (Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street.

Charles Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

Bay Village

Neighborhood Fall Clean-Up – Saturday, November 19, 2022

The clean-up program is scheduled from 8:00 AM to Noon. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Marginal Road

Broadway, Both sides, from Melrose Street to Piedmont Street

Charles Street South, West side (odd side), from Tremont Street/Jefferson Street to Stuart Street

Church Street, Both sides, from Stuart Street to Tremont Street

Cortes Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

Fayette Street, Both sides, from Charles Street South to Marginal Road

Isabella Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Columbus Avenue

Marginal Road, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Arlington Street

Melrose Street, Both sides, from Charles Street South to Arlington Street

Piedmont Street, Both sides, from Arlington Street to Broadway

Shawmut Street, Both sides, from Church Street to Broadway

Tremont Street, West side (odd side), from Marginal Road to Jefferson Street/Charles Street South

Winchester Street, Both sides, from Broadway to Arlington Street

Downtown

City Hall Plaza Reopening- Friday, November 18, 2022

City Hall Plaza will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and other festivities for the completed repairs and improvements for City Hall Plaza. Temporary parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the event on the following street:

Cambridge Street, North side (City Hall side), from Court Street to New Sudbury Street

Roxbury

Thanksgiving Food Drive Giveaway – Saturday, November 19, 2022

The Boston Police Department will be hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive Giveaway near the Bolling Building. Temporary parking restrictions will be in place from 9 AM to 3 PM signs at the following locations:

Washington Street, North side (odd side), from #2241 Washington Street at Warren Street to Vernon Street

Washington Street, South side (even side), from Vernon Street to Dudley Street

Goodwill Thanksgiving in a Basket Event – Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Parking restrictions will be in place from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on the following streets: